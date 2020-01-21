McLaren confirms Alonso split

Fernando Alonso and McLaren have officially split.

At the end of 2018, the Spaniard called time for now on his long Formula 1 career, choosing instead to focus on other pursuits like Le Mans, the Indy 500, and the Dakar rally.

But until now he has remained part of the McLaren team as an ambassador, attending the odd race.

However, McLaren confirmed Spanish media reports on Monday, stating when asked about Alonso's status: "While our relationship has come to a natural conclusion, he will always remain part of the McLaren family."





The split clears the way for Alonso to choose a team other than McLaren for his 2020 Indianapolis 500 attempt, which would complete the 'triple crown'.

Last year, Alonso failed even to qualify for the Indy 500 with his McLaren entry, but he is reportedly now close to signing up with the top Andretti outfit for 2020.

"I will try to be with the best possible team in the best possible conditions," he is quoted by El Mundo Deportivo.

"Hopefully something can be closed soon and announced."

Andretti boss Michael Andretti is quoted by El Mundo: "We want it to happen. I just have to find out how to finance it."

