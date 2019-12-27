F1 Experiences gets fans closer than ever

The Formula 1 world continues to expand and is evolving year by year to provide privileged fans with the chance to see the F1 circus up close. The F1 Experiences program is the perfect way to engage with the glamorous side of the paddock and to experience the insights of an F1 team from within. Here we will give you a little glimpse of what the program has to offer.
"F1 Experiences provides you with Official F1 Ticket Packages to Formula 1 races worldwide and ensures that you get the very most out of your Grand Prix weekend. No matter which race you attend, F1 Experiences brings you the best tickets available, first-class hotels, seamless transfers and unprecedented access only available to F1 Experiences guests", according to information published in the official Formula 1 website.
With that information in mind, there are not better options to enjoy the full paddock adventure than F1 Experiences. They cover every aspect involved in an F1 trip, from travelling and hotel accommodation to the “unparalleled access to the FIA Formula One World Championship”.
Also, you can enjoy pit-lane walks and access to the stage where the podium takes place on race day. Of course, there cannot be a full paddock experience without fans getting to meet their racing heroes, which is why there is access to Q&A sessions with the racers. According to the official website, drivers such as Max Verstappen and former champion Fernando Alonso have been part of the experience.
Access to the F1 Experiences’ Champions Club, the Formula 1 Paddock Club, open bars and local gourmet is part of what F1 Experiences has to offer for each Grand Prix of the F1 calendar.
Among other special offers to the fans, there is a chance to be a guest and even enter the hospitality of some teams of the paddock through the Team Packages. Currently, Red Bull Racing and McLaren are the only two squads offering this unique opportunity. As of now, Red Bull’s availability is open for the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020 and the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2020.
McLaren, on the other hand, offers the chance to enter its hospitality but there is no information on the official Formula 1 website on which races they will be offering access to their garage in 2020.
The F1 Experiences also offers Corporate Packages to companies which would like to reward their personnel. The package can be adjusted to accommodate groups of any size.
Can I meet drivers during F1 Experiences?
There is a number of events during the weekend which gives the fans the chance to enjoy meeting the drivers. On Thursdays afternoon there is the first event, called the Exclusive Pit Lane Walk.
The Paddock Club Reception is the perfect chance to talk and take pictures with current drivers or legendary competitors of the past. This feature is included in the Trophy and Hero Ticket Packages, according to information published on F1Experiences.com.
The Champions Club guests receive the visit of a current or past driver and the Champions Club Ticket Package offers this golden opportunity. F1 Experiences also give fans the chance to enter the paddock with the Guided Paddock Access. This feature is included in the Premier, Paddock Club and Champions Club Ticket Packages, although it is not available at every race.
F1 Experiences is the complete package to enjoy a Formula 1 weekend and it certainly is the greatest opportunity to meet key personnel of the Formula 1 paddock, including legendary drivers and great champions of the history of the sport. What is the F1 Experiences part that would make your weekend unforgettable?
