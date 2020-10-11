2020 Eifel Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

F1 Race Event: Eifel Grand Prix

Race Track: Nurburgring

Weather: dry 9.8°C

Tarmac: dry 17.3°C

Humidity : 58.9%

Wind : 1.3 m/s NW

Pressure: 947.3 bar

Lewis Hamilton won his 91st F1 race at the 2020 Eifel F1 GP today. He started from P2 and won for the 2nd time on the Nurburgring. It was his 7th race win of the 2020 F1 season and the 111th victory for the Mercedes team.

The start of the first ever called Eifel Grand Prix was without any incidents. In turn 3 of the first lap we saw a few lockups and the 20 fastest drivers of the world came through lap 1 without collisions. Lewis Hamilton did have the inside line in turn 1 but could not make it stick as Bottas didn't heal for his teammate in turn 2 and kept first place.

In lap 8 Alexander Albon was the first to do a pit stop with the Red Bull. Albon had to come in because he flatspotted his tire in the first lap and came back on the track . In lap 11 Charles Leclerc also switched to medium tyres.

Valtteri Bottas made an error in lap 13 braking for turn 1 and Lewis Hamilton didn't hesitate one second to take the lead.

One lap later Kimi Raikkonen collided with George Russell in turn 1. Bottas did his pitstop for medium tyres and came back on track behind Daniel Ricciardo's Renault on P4. In lap 16 race control choose for a virtual safety car period to recover the car of Russell who had to retire after his collision with Bottas.

Again a lap later Daniil Kvyat lost his front wing in a fight with Albon for P10. He lost his wing on the main straight and caused the second VSC of the race. During this period Bottas got a power unit issue and came in to retire the Mercedes.

A few laps later Red Bull driver Albon and Renault driver Esteban Ocon also retired with a technical problem. Halfway the race it was Daniel Ricciardo who was driving on P3 for the podium. Ricciardo seems to have a bet with Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul about giving him a tattoo if the Australian driver can win a podium.

Lando Norris was having an engine problem for several laps during the race. The McLaren team told the English driver to just carry on. In lap 44 the technical problem ended his race and caused a safety car period to recover the McLaren safely.

At the end of lap 49 the safety car period ended. All lapped cars had passed the safety car. Almost every car had pitted to get the quicker soft tyres for a 10 lap sprint race, were all positions stayed the same

Fastest lap: 1:28.139 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB16 in lap 60

