2020 Eifel Grand Prix Results

11 October 2020 by
2020 Eifel Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

F1 Race Event: Eifel Grand Prix
Race Track: Nurburgring

2020 Eifel Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Lewis Hamilton gets equal with Michael Schumacher on equal number of race wins with 91

Weather: dry  9.8°C
Tarmac: dry  17.3°C
Humidity : 58.9%
Wind : 1.3 m/s NW
Pressure: 947.3 bar

Lewis Hamilton won his 91st F1 race at the 2020 Eifel F1 GP today. He started from P2 and won for the 2nd time on the Nurburgring. It was his 7th race win of the 2020 F1 season and the 111th victory for the Mercedes team.

The start of the first ever called Eifel Grand Prix was without any incidents. In turn 3 of the first lap we saw a few lockups and the 20 fastest drivers of the world came through lap 1 without collisions. Lewis Hamilton did have the inside line in turn 1 but could not make it stick as Bottas didn't heal for his teammate in turn 2 and kept first place.

In lap 8 Alexander Albon was the first to do a pit stop with the Red Bull. Albon had to come in because he flatspotted his tire in the first lap and came back on the track . In lap 11 Charles Leclerc also switched to medium tyres.

Valtteri Bottas made an error in lap 13 braking for turn 1 and Lewis Hamilton didn't hesitate one second to take the lead.

One lap later Kimi Raikkonen collided with George Russell in turn 1. Bottas did his pitstop for medium tyres and came back on track behind Daniel Ricciardo's Renault on P4. In lap 16 race control choose for a virtual safety car period to recover the car of Russell who had to retire after his collision with Bottas.

Again a lap later Daniil Kvyat lost his front wing in a fight with Albon for P10. He lost his wing on the main straight and caused the second VSC of the race. During this period Bottas got a power unit issue and came in to retire the Mercedes.

A few laps later Red Bull driver Albon and Renault driver Esteban Ocon also retired with a technical problem. Halfway the race it was Daniel Ricciardo who was driving on P3 for the podium. Ricciardo seems to have a bet with Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul about giving him a tattoo if the Australian driver can win a podium.

Lando Norris was having an engine problem for several laps during the race. The McLaren team told the English driver to just carry on. In lap 44 the technical problem ended his race and caused a safety car period to recover the McLaren safely.

At the end of lap 49 the safety car period ended. All lapped cars had passed the safety car. Almost every car had pitted to get the quicker soft tyres for a 10 lap sprint race, were all positions stayed the same

 

2020 Eifel GP Results
FP1 2020 Eifel GP
FP2 2020 Eifel GP
FP3 2020 Eifel GP
Quali 2020 Eifel GP
Start grid 2020 Eifel GP

✅ Check out F1 Standings 2020 Championship
✅ Check out F1 2020 Calendar

 

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Rankings

 

Classification 2020 Russian GP

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
144United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:35:49.64160
2
25
233Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:35:54.11160
3
19
33Australia Daniel Ricciardo
France Renault01:36:04.25460
6
15
411Mexico Sergio Pérez
United Kingdom Racing Point01:36:05.71160
9
12
555Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
United Kingdom McLaren01:36:11.54660
10
10
610France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri01:36:12.40760
12
8
716Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari01:36:20.45560
7
6
827Germany Nico Hülkenberg
United Kingdom Racing Point01:36:22.23760
20
4
98France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas01:36:28.72260
16
2
1099Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Switzerland Alfa Romeo01:36:29.67660
14
1
115Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari01:36:30.45160
11
0
127Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Switzerland Alfa Romeo01:36:31.11760
12
0
1320Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas01:36:39.22660
15
0
146Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams01:36:44.09060
14
0
1526Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy AlphaTauri01:36:45.22960
13
0
Ret4United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLarenPower Unit42
8
0
Ret23Thailand Alexander Albon
Austria Red BullCooling23
5
0
Ret31France Esteban Ocon
France RenaultHydraulics22
7
0
Ret77Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany MercedesPower Unit18
1
0
Ret63United Kingdom George Russell
United Kingdom WilliamsCollision damage12
17
0

Fastest lap: 1:28.139 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB16 in lap 60

 

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.