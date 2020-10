F1 Race Event: Eifel Grand Prix

Race Track: Nurburgring

Weather: wet 10.3°C

Tarmac: wet 13.0°C

Humidity : 95.1%

Wind : 2.0 m/s W

Pressure: 946.0 bar

The second practice for Eifel Grand Prix was also without any action due to the mist. Because of that mist the medical helicopter was unable to fly safely in case of an accident occurs with have injury.

So there was no running on this Friday before the race.

