F1 Race Event: Eifel Grand Prix

Race Track: Nurburgring

Weather: wet 12.4°C

Tarmac: wet 11.4°C

Humidity : 95.5%

Wind : 2.0 m/s W

Pressure: 946.3 bar

Because the medical helicopter was unable to fly to the nearest hospital. The first practice for the very first Eifel Grand Prix was delayed by mist at first.

At 12 o'clock bad news came from Race Control. The message was that the pit lane will not open in FP1, which means there will be no running this morning. Which was a big blow for all the teams but even more so for Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott who have missed their F1 debut opportunity today.

