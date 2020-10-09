First Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Eifel GP

F1 Race Event: Eifel Grand Prix
Race Track: Nurburgring

Mick Schumacher portraits beside the Alfa Romeo C39 on the Nürburgring, in Nürburg, Germany - Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI

Weather: wet  12.4°C
Tarmac: wet  11.4°C
Humidity : 95.5%
Wind : 2.0 m/s W
Pressure: 946.3 bar

Because the medical helicopter was unable to fly to the nearest hospital. The first practice for the very first Eifel Grand Prix was delayed by mist at first.

At 12 o'clock bad news came from Race Control. The message was that the pit lane will not open in FP1, which means there will be no running this morning. Which was a big blow for all the teams but even more so for Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott who have missed their F1 debut opportunity today.

