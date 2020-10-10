Third Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Eifel GP

F1 Race Event: Eifel Grand Prix
Race Track: Nurburgring

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W11, 2020 Eifel Grand Prix, Saturday

Weather: dry  7.3-10.2°C
Tarmac: dry  13.0-17.1°C
Humidity : 72%
Wind : 1.5 m/s S
Pressure: 949.6 bar

The weather for the third practice for the first Eifel Formula 1 Grand Prix was a lot better than yesterday and the cars went out for the first time this session to check out the circuit in modern F1 cars.

The conditions were much improved with blue skies overhead although it is still was quite cold.

Lewis Hamilton right away did a test start at the end of the pit lane. Lance Stroll wasn't able to drive with the Racing Point car because is was feeling unwell. Nico Hulkenberg will replace the Canadian driver for the rest of the weekend.

A few drivers spun on the green track trying to get the quickest lap time. Sebastian Vettel, Nicholas Latifi both spun their car. George Russell also lost control lost control of the Williams in turn 14 and had to use the grass to get back to the track.

The quickest lap time of the last FP3 driven on the Nurburgring in 2013 was 1:29.517 min. Driven by Sebastian Vettel who then was driving the Red Bull RB9.

FP3 Times Table 2020 Eifel GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:26.22525S (C4)
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:26.361+0.136s27S (C4)
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:26.681+0.456s25S (C4)
433Max VerstappenRed Bull1:26.896+0.671s24S (C4)
55Sebastian VettelFerrari1:27.038+0.813s25S (C4)
64Lando NorrisMcLaren1:27.167+0.942s29S (C4)
711Sergio PérezRacing Point1:27.245+1.020s25S (C4)
83Daniel RicciardoRenault1:27.392+1.167s23S (C4)
923Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:27.449+1.224s23S (C4)
1010Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:27.528+1.303s28S (C4)
1131Esteban OconRenault1:27.634+1.409s27S (C4)
1226Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:27.795+1.570s26S (C4)
1355Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:27.924+1.699s29S (C4)
147Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:27.956+1.731s25S (C4)
158Romain GrosjeanHaas1:28.115+1.890s27S (C4)
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:28.293+2.068s27S (C4)
1763George RussellWilliams1:28.343+2.118s30S (C4)
1899Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:28.370+2.145s25S (C4)
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:28.941+2.716s26S (C4)
2018Lance StrollRacing Pointno time-0

 

