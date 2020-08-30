2020 Belgian Grand Prix Results

F1 Race Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Race Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Lewis Hamilton wins

Weather: dry  19.3°C
Tarmac: dry  31.9°C
Humidity : 51.3%
Wind : 2.0 m/s NNE
Pressure: 962.4 bar

Lewis Hamilton won the 2020 Belgian F1 GP today. He started from pole and won his 89th F1 race of his career at Spa-Francorchamps circuit. It was the 108th victory for Mercedes and Hamilton's 5th of the 2020 season.

Although the weather prediction at first showed some rain, the weather at the start was fine. After the start and in the first ten laps of the race not much happened. Max Verstappen did got alongside Valtteri Bottas on Kemmel straight, but the Mercedes engine was to powerful to pass him. He almost lost P3 because Daniel Ricciardo was very quick on the straight in the Renault and came alongside the Red Bull of Verstappen.


In lap 11 Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi lost control of the Alfa Romeo C39 coming out of turn 13. He crashed into the barrier and a lot of debris was thrown onto the track. A wheel of the Alfa even caused George Russell to crash his Williams next to the Alfa. The crash caused a safety car period of 3 laps.

In de end of lap 14 the safety car period ended and because almost every driver did a pitstop for new tyres. Ferrari who has a dreadful weekend until now also executed a poor pitstop for Charles Leclerc, which took over 10s

It was Pierre Gasly who started on the Hard compound who moved up tp P4. The AlfaTauri driver overtook several cars already in the first 10 laps. One of the drivers who also didn't pit during the safety car period was Sergio Perez in the Racing Point. He had to do his pitstop in lap 19 and came back as 17th and last.

The rest of the race was quite boring in terms of drama.

 

2020 Belgian GP Results
Classification 2020 Belgian GP

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
144United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:31:23.16544
1
25
277Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes+0 laps44
2
18
333Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps44
3
15
43Australia Daniel Ricciardo
France Renault+0 laps44
4
13
531France Esteban Ocon
France Renault+0 laps44
6
10
623Thailand Alexander Albon
Austria Red Bull+0 laps44
5
8
74United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps44
10
6
810France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps44
12
4
918Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Racing Point+0 laps44
9
2
1011Mexico Sergio Pérez
United Kingdom Racing Point+0 laps44
8
1
1126Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps44
11
0
127Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+0 laps44
16
0
135Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari+0 laps44
14
0
1416Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps44
13
0
158France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas+0 laps44
17
0
166Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps44
19
0
1720Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+0 laps44
20
0
Ret99Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Switzerland Alfa RomeoSpun off10
18
0
Ret63United Kingdom George Russell
United Kingdom WilliamsCrashed10
15
0
DNS55Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
United Kingdom McLaren+44 laps0
7
0

Fastest lap: 1:47.483 min by Daniel Ricciardo, Renault RS20 in lap 44

