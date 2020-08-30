2020 Belgian Grand Prix Results

F1 Race Event: Belgian Grand Prix

Race Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Weather: dry 19.3°C

Tarmac: dry 31.9°C

Humidity : 51.3%

Wind : 2.0 m/s NNE

Pressure: 962.4 bar

Lewis Hamilton won the 2020 Belgian F1 GP today. He started from pole and won his 89th F1 race of his career at Spa-Francorchamps circuit. It was the 108th victory for Mercedes and Hamilton's 5th of the 2020 season.

Although the weather prediction at first showed some rain, the weather at the start was fine. After the start and in the first ten laps of the race not much happened. Max Verstappen did got alongside Valtteri Bottas on Kemmel straight, but the Mercedes engine was to powerful to pass him. He almost lost P3 because Daniel Ricciardo was very quick on the straight in the Renault and came alongside the Red Bull of Verstappen.





In lap 11 Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi lost control of the Alfa Romeo C39 coming out of turn 13. He crashed into the barrier and a lot of debris was thrown onto the track. A wheel of the Alfa even caused George Russell to crash his Williams next to the Alfa. The crash caused a safety car period of 3 laps.

In de end of lap 14 the safety car period ended and because almost every driver did a pitstop for new tyres. Ferrari who has a dreadful weekend until now also executed a poor pitstop for Charles Leclerc, which took over 10s

It was Pierre Gasly who started on the Hard compound who moved up tp P4. The AlfaTauri driver overtook several cars already in the first 10 laps. One of the drivers who also didn't pit during the safety car period was Sergio Perez in the Racing Point. He had to do his pitstop in lap 19 and came back as 17th and last.

The rest of the race was quite boring in terms of drama.

Classification 2020 Belgian GP

Fastest lap: 1:47.483 min by Daniel Ricciardo, Renault RS20 in lap 44

