F1 Race Event: Italian Grand Prix

Race Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry 23.5°C

Tarmac: dry 31.9°C

Humidity : 55.7%

Wind : 1.4 m/s SE

Pressure: 1006 bar

Not much happened in the first 20 minutes on the Temple of Speed for the first practice for the upcoming 2020 Italian F1 GP.

Only a few installation laps were run to check if all systems worked like the supposed to work.





At Williams Roy Nissany was allowed to do the practice run instead of the race car driver George Russell.

Red Bull driver Alex Albon broke the silence after 18 minutes to get some laps in.

He was the first who put a lap time on the leaderboard. His first lap was driven in 1:24.088 min.

A lot more drivers followed after that and the session came to life.

With 50 minutes to go Max Verstappen crashed with in to the barrier with the Red Bull RB16.

He lost the rear coming out of the Ascari chicane (turn 9). He crashed into the barrier and broke his front wing. The session got red flagged to let the Dutchman drive backwards onto the track towards the pits to check the car. With 30 minutes to go he returned to the track.

Last years quickest lap time in FP1 was a 1:27.905 min, driven by Charles Leclerc in the wet with the Ferrari SF90.

FP1 Times Table 2020 Italian GP

Check out more items on this website about: