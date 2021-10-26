FIA COVID-19 testing statement US F1 event

The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that at the 2021 FIA Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, between Monday 18th and Sunday 24th October, 6,014 tests for COVID-19 were performed on drivers, teams and personnel.

Of these, 12 people tested positive. Which is the second highest number of positive covid tests this season. The Dutch GP tops the list with 16 positive tests. The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information from each Grand Prix for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

