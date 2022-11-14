Race Results 2022 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix
Event: Brazilian Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos
Weather: dry 22.5°C
Tarmac: dry 34.6°C
Humidity: 71%
Wind: 1.2 m/s NW
Pressure: 924 bar
George Russel won his maiden F1 race during the 2022 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix today. The Mercedes driver started from pole position and won on Autodromo José Carlos Pace for the very first time. It was of course also his first win of the season. For his Mercedes F1 team it was their 125th race win today.
Classification 2022 Sao Paulo F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|01:38:34.044
|71
|1
|34
|2
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|71
|2
|24
|3
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|71
|7
|22
|4
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|71
|5
|15
|5
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|71
|17
|10
|6
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|71
|4
|13
|7
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|71
|4
|10
|8
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|71
|16
|4
|9
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|71
|14
|2
|10
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|71
|15
|1
|11
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|71
|9
|0
|12
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|71
|13
|0
|13
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+0 laps
|71
|12
|0
|14
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|71
|10
|0
|15
|23
| Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+0 laps
|71
|19
|0
|16
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+0 laps
|71
|18
|0
|17
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|70
|20
|0
|DNF
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+21 laps
|50
|6
|2
|DNF
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Collision
|0
|8
|1
|DNF
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|Collision
|0
|11
|0
Fastest lap 1:13.785 min by George Russell, Mercedes W13 #63 lap 61
Well done George and Lewis and as Lewis said afterwards ‘Max is Max’. There’s trouble ahead.
Great drive George, well controlled and never in doubt despite the SCs.