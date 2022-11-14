Race Results 2022 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

Race Results 2022 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix
14 November 2022 by    1 min read
 2

Event: Brazilian Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos

The front of the grid driving in turn 3

Weather: dry 22.5°C
Tarmac: dry  34.6°C
Humidity: 71%
Wind: 1.2 m/s NW
Pressure: 924 bar

George Russel won his maiden F1 race during the 2022 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix today. The Mercedes driver started from pole position and won on Autodromo José Carlos Pace for the very first time. It was of course also his first win of the season. For his Mercedes F1 team it was their 125th race win today.

Classification 2022 Sao Paulo F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
163United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes01:38:34.04471
1
34
244United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps71
2
24
355Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy Ferrari+0 laps71
7
22
416Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps71
5
15
514Spain Fernando Alonso
France Alpine+0 laps71
17
10
61Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps71
4
13
711Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+0 laps71
4
10
831France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+0 laps71
16
4
977Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+0 laps71
14
2
1018Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps71
15
1
115Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps71
9
0
1224China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+0 laps71
13
0
1347Germany Mick Schumacher
United States Haas+0 laps71
12
0
1410France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps71
10
0
1523Thailand Alexander Albon
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps71
19
0
166Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps71
18
0
1722Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauri+1 lap70
20
0
DNF4United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+21 laps50
6
2
DNF20Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States HaasCollision0
8
1
DNF3Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLarenCollision0
11
0

Fastest lap 1:13.785 min by George Russell, Mercedes W13 #63 lap 61

