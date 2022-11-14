Race Results 2022 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

Event: Brazilian Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Weather: dry 22.5°C

Tarmac: dry 34.6°C

Humidity: 71%

Wind: 1.2 m/s NW

Pressure: 924 bar

George Russel won his maiden F1 race during the 2022 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix today. The Mercedes driver started from pole position and won on Autodromo José Carlos Pace for the very first time. It was of course also his first win of the season. For his Mercedes F1 team it was their 125th race win today.

Classification 2022 Sao Paulo F1 GP

Fastest lap 1:13.785 min by George Russell, Mercedes W13 #63 lap 61

