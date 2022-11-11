F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Sao Paulo F1 GP & Pole Position

Event: Brazilian Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Weather: dry 19.1°C

Tarmac: wet 50.8°C

Humidity: 94%

Wind: 1.7 m/s SW

Pressure: 924 bar

Kevin Magnussen scored his maiden F1 pole position today. The Haas driver will start from P1 for tomorrow's Sprint race that will sort out the grid for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix. It was also the first pole for the Haas F1 team.

Q1 session

The first quali session started with a damp track. There was no rain, but the rain radar showed showers seemed to come 12 minutes down the road. All cars were fitted with wet weather intermediate tyres. Fernando Alonso was quickest after every driver had done their first run with a 1:18.412 min.

Later on Red Bull driver Max Verstappen improved to P1. With 8 minutes to go Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton even went quicker. AlphaTauri driver PIerre Gasly was the first to switch to Soft slick tyres and improved to P1. After that all drivers went in to

With 5 minutes to go the drivers in the drop zone were Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas).

The rain didn't come and the track became quicker by the second, the lap times tumbled down to a 1:13.106 min set by McLaren driver Lando Norris.

Q2 session

After the first run of all drivers in this second quali session the fastest driver was Norris again. He set a 1:11.571 min. Verstappen was second and Gasly was third until Alonso had great tow and moved up to P1 with a 1:11.394 min.

With 8 minutes to go the rain started to fall and Verstappen improved to P1. It looked like the Mercedes drivers would not get out of the dropzone now it rained, but the rain was still drizzling and Russell and Hamilton could just get in a the last quick laps in to make it into the top 10.

All cars still were fitted with dry weather slick tyres. The drivers who had to improve to get in to Q3 were Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Alex Albon (Williams), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Daniel Ricciardo (Mclaren) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

Only Ocon was able to improve enough to get into Q3 and pushed out Gasly.

Q3 session

At the start of the session all cars except Leclerc were fitted with slick soft tyres. The Ferrari driver was the only one who was on intermediates and had to come in after his first lap. After the first run Haas driver was Kevin Magnussen was fastest with a 1:11.674.

With 8:10 min the session was red flagged because he had beached the Mercedes W13 at turn 4. During the wait for the recovery of the Mercedes it started to rain around Interlagos.

Sergio Pérez got unlucky and had to drive behind Leclerc in his first lap and was on P9 because of that. He was the only driver who tried to improve on intermediate tyres, but didn't even finish his lap.

It was the first time for Kevin Magnussen and the Haas F1 team to score a pole position.

Last year Verstappen also scored pole for Red Bull for the Sao Paulo GP, he then did it with a 1:07,934 min.

Quali Times 2022 Sao Paulo Sprint

