Sprint Results 2022 Sao Paulo F1 Grand Prix

Sprint Results 2022 Sao Paulo F1 Grand Prix
12 November 2022 by    2 min read
 1

Event: Brazilian Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Weather: dry 22.5°C
Tarmac: wet  34.6°C
Humidity: 71%
Wind: 1.2 m/s NW
Pressure: 924 bar

George Russell won the third Sprint qualifying event of the 2022 F1 season for Mercedes. He started from P3 and passed Kevin Magnussen and Max Verstappen to win the Sprint.

For two laps Haas driver Kevin Magnussen could hold the lead of the Sprint. Verstappen took over the lead at turn 1 of lap 3 from the Danish driver. Behind him both Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso had a few collisions that damaged both cars. Alonso had to pit for a new front wing and Ocon was dropping back due to cooling problems.

In lap 8 the order was 1. VER, 2. RUS, 3. SAI, 4. HAM, 5. MAG, 6. PER, 7. NOR, 8 LEC, 9. GAS & 10. OCO.

In lap 13 Alex Albon retired. In front a fierce battle developed between Mercedes driver George Russell and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen for the lead. The young guns battled for five laps and Russell overtook Verstappen on track in lap 13.

Behind them Ferrari driver on P3 and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton on P4 where having a battle also and came closer each lap to the struggling Red Bull of Verstappen.

In lap 19 Sainz also passed Verstappen in turn 1, but both drivers collided and Verstappen damaged his front wing and also got passed by Hamilton at the end of that lap.

Sprint Quali 2022 Sao Paulo GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLaps
163George RussellMercedes30:11.30724
255Carlos SainzFerrari+3.995s24
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes+4.492s24
41Max VerstappenRed Bull+10.494s24
511Sergio PérezRed Bull+11.855s24
616Charles LeclercFerrari+13.133s24
74Lando NorrisMcLaren+25.624s24
820Kevin MagnussenHaas+28.768s24
95Sebastian VettelAston Martin+30.218s24
1010Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri+34.170s24
113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren+39.395s24
1247Mick SchumacherHaas+41.159s24
1324Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo+41.763s24
1477Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo+42.338s24
1514Fernando AlonsoAlpine+48.985s24
1622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri+50.306s24
1718Lance StrollAston Martin+50.700s24
1831Esteban OconAlpine+51.756s24
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams+76.850s24
2023Alexander AlbonWilliamsDNF12

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

One F1 fan comment on “Sprint Results 2022 Sao Paulo F1 Grand Prix

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    The best Sprint thus far, but unnecessarily risky defending by Ocon & Stroll against their teammates.
    Ironically, Alonso still re-caught & passed him towards the end.
    The downside of good racing throughout the field is that several passes didn’t get broadcasted.

    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.