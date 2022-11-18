Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Weather: dry 34.3°C

Tarmac: dry 46.7°C

Humidity : 24%

Wind : 2.0 m/s SW

Pressure: 1013 bar

There were a lot different drivers than usual behind the wheel of the F1 cars this first practice for the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix.

In total eight other drivers than normal where driving this FP1 in Abu Dhabi:

LIam Lawson was driving the Red Bull RB18 of Max Verstappen. Jack Doohan was driving the Alpine A522 of Fernando Alonso. Pietro Fittipaldi was driving the Haas VF-22 of Mick Schumacher. Logan Sargeant was driving the Williams FW44 of Nicholas Latifi. Robert Shwartzman was driving the Ferrari F1-75 of Carlos Sainz. Felipe Drugovich was driving the Aston Martin AMR22 of Lance Stroll Patricio O'ward was driving the McLaren MCL36 of Lando Norris. Robert Kubica was drifing the Alfa Romeo C42 of Guanyu Zhou.

After five minutes Red Bull driver Sergio Pérez had set the quickest lap time with a 1:28.926 min. But only 16 drivers had set a lap time at that moment.

With one fourth of the session behind, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had just improved the fastest to a 1:27.917 min on a set Soft compound tyres.

Halfway the session Logan Sargeant spun off in turn 1 and just could hold the Williams out of the barrier and continue. Ferrari showed they wanted to improve their car and were working on the rear of Leclerc's car. Pérez now was quickest again with a 1:27.853 min. A few minutes later Williams driver Alex Albon snatched P1 away from Pérez on a new set of Softs by going 0.013s faster.

With 15 minutes to go several teams started to push. The current top 10 order times all were set on Soft tyres: 1. Lewis Hamilton (1:26.633 min), 2. Leclerc (+0.255s), 3. Pérez (+0.334s), 4. Valtteri Bottas (+1.022s), 5. Albon (+1.207s), 6. Pierre Gasly (+1.212s), 7. Esteban Ocon (+1.258s), 8. Yuki Tsunoda (+1.358s), 9. Kubica (+1.431s) & 10. Sargeant (+1.465s).

In the end Hamilton kept P1. The best rookie was Liam Lawson who only was only 0.234s slower on P5.

The quickest lap time of last years FP1 was a 1:25,009 min driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB16B.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

