F1 Starting Grid 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Event: Brazilian Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Warm-up lap starts at: 16:30 Local | 20:30 CET | 19:30 UK | 11:30 LA | 04:30 Tokio

George Russell won the great sprint race and will start from P1 tomorrow. The Mercedes driver started on the Soft compound tyres, while Max Verstappen started on the Medium tyres on the Red Bull. The Dutchman had a lot less pace on the Mediums and dropped back to P4.

Carlos Sainz finished on P2, but due to a 10 second penalty for using an additional ICE, the Spanish driver will have to start from P7.

Pole position is on the right side of the track in Sao Paulo.

PNoDriverTeamTime
163George RussellMercedes30:11.307
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes+4.492s
31Max VerstappenRed Bull+10.494s
411Sergio PérezRed Bull+11.855s
516Charles LeclercFerrari+13.133s
64Lando NorrisMcLaren+25.624s
755Carlos Sainz*Ferrari+3.995s
820Kevin MagnussenHaas+28.768s
95Sebastian VettelAston Martin+30.218s
1010Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri+34.170s
113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren+39.395s
1247Mick SchumacherHaas+41.159s
1324Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo+41.763s
1477Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo+42.338s
1514Fernando AlonsoAlpine+48.985s
1622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri+50.306s
1718Lance StrollAston Martin+50.700s
1831Esteban OconAlpine+51.756s
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams+76.850s
2023Alexander AlbonWilliamsDNF

*Penalty: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari #55 - 10 second penalty for the use of additional power unit elements.

