F1 Starting Grid 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Event: Brazilian Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Warm-up lap starts at: 16:30 Local | 20:30 CET | 19:30 UK | 11:30 LA | 04:30 Tokio

George Russell won the great sprint race and will start from P1 tomorrow. The Mercedes driver started on the Soft compound tyres, while Max Verstappen started on the Medium tyres on the Red Bull. The Dutchman had a lot less pace on the Mediums and dropped back to P4.

Carlos Sainz finished on P2, but due to a 10 second penalty for using an additional ICE, the Spanish driver will have to start from P7.

Pole position is on the right side of the track in Sao Paulo.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Sao Paulo GP

*Penalty: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari #55 - 10 second penalty for the use of additional power unit elements.

