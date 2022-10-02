Race Results 2022 Singapore F1 Grand Prix
Event: Singapore Grand Prix
Track: Marina Bay Circuit
Weather: dry 27.2°C
Tarmac: wet/dry 28.8°C
Humidity : 89%
Wind : 0.0 m/s N
Pressure: 1008.9 bar
Sergio Pérez won his 5th F1 race at the 2022 Singapore F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P2 position and won on the Marina Bay circuit for the first time. It was his 2nd win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 88th race win.
Classification 2022 Singapore F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|02:02:15.238
|59
|2
|25
|2
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|59
|1
|18
|3
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|59
|4
|15
|4
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|59
|6
|12
|5
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|59
|16
|10
|6
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|59
|11
|8
|7
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|59
|8
|6
|8
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|59
|13
|4
|9
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|59
|3
|2
|10
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|59
|7
|1
|11
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|59
|15
|0
|12
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+0 laps
|59
|9
|0
|13
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+1 lap
|58
|12
|0
|14
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+2 laps
|57
|20
|0
|DNF
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|Crashed
|34
|10
|0
|DNF
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Engine
|26
|17
|0
|DNF
|23
| Alexander Albon
|Williams
|Collision damage
|25
|18
|0
|DNF
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|Engine
|20
|5
|0
|DNF
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Collision
|7
|19
|0
|DNF
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|Collision
|6
|14
|0
Fastest lap: 1:46.458 min by George Russell, Mercedes W13 #63
Great drive by Checo, while Max had an unusually error-full race.
If only QLF ended differently for him, he could have an even bigger points lead than pre-race.
Yes, brilliant so pleased for Checo.