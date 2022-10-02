Race Results 2022 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

2 October 2022 by    1 min read
Event: Singapore Grand Prix
Track: Marina Bay Circuit

Start of the 2022 Singapore F1 Grand Prix (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Weather: dry  27.2°C
Tarmac: wet/dry  28.8°C
Humidity : 89%
Wind : 0.0 m/s N
Pressure: 1008.9 bar

Sergio Pérez won his 5th F1 race at the 2022 Singapore F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P2 position and won on the Marina Bay circuit for the first time. It was his 2nd win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 88th race win.

Classification 2022 Singapore F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
111Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull02:02:15.23859
2
25
216Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps59
1
18
355Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy Ferrari+0 laps59
4
15
44United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps59
6
12
53Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps59
16
10
618Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps59
11
8
71Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps59
8
6
85Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps59
13
4
944United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps59
3
2
1010France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps59
7
1
1177Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+0 laps59
15
0
1220Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+0 laps59
9
0
1347Germany Mick Schumacher
United States Haas+1 lap58
12
0
1463United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes+2 laps57
20
0
DNF22Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauriCrashed34
10
0
DNF31France Esteban Ocon
France AlpineEngine26
17
0
DNF23Thailand Alexander Albon
United Kingdom WilliamsCollision damage25
18
0
DNF14Spain Fernando Alonso
France AlpineEngine20
5
0
DNF6Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom WilliamsCollision7
19
0
DNF24China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Alfa RomeoCollision6
14
0

Fastest lap: 1:46.458 min by George Russell, Mercedes W13 #63

2 F1 Fan comments on “Race Results 2022 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    Great drive by Checo, while Max had an unusually error-full race.
    If only QLF ended differently for him, he could have an even bigger points lead than pre-race.

    1
    Reply

