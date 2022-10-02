Event: Singapore Grand Prix

Track: Marina Bay Circuit

Weather: dry 27.2°C

Tarmac: wet/dry 28.8°C

Humidity : 89%

Wind : 0.0 m/s N

Pressure: 1008.9 bar

Sergio Pérez won his 5th F1 race at the 2022 Singapore F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P2 position and won on the Marina Bay circuit for the first time. It was his 2nd win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 88th race win.

Classification 2022 Singapore F1 GP

Fastest lap: 1:46.458 min by George Russell, Mercedes W13 #63

