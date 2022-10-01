Third Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Singapore F1 GP (FP3)

Third Free Practice Results 2022 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

1 October 2022 by    2 min read

Event: Singapore Grand Prix
Track: Marina Bay Circuit

Third Free Practice Results 2022 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

Max Verstappen driving the RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images,)

Weather: wet  25.9°C
Tarmac: wet  28.5°C
Humidity : 86%
Wind : 0.8 m/s SW
Pressure: 1007.4 bar

The third and final practice for the 2022 Singapore F1 Grand Prix was driven under wet weather circumstances.

Not a lot of running was done. In the end Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen topped the timesheet as they were over two seconds quicker than the rest of the field.

With five minutes to go it seemed to have stopped raining and the top 10 order was: 1, Leclerc (1.58.899 min), 2. Verstappen (+0.020s), 3. Sainz (+1.551s), 4. Pérez (+2.205s), 5. Gasly (+2.346s), 6. Magnussen (+3.140s), 7. Ocon (+3.202s), 8. Alonso (+3.202s), 9. Stroll (3.460s) & 10. Norris (+3.808s).

Both Mercedes drivers Russell and Hamilton could not get enough heat in the rain tyres. They were on P18 and P19 at first. After they got some temperature in the Pirelli tyres they moved up. Hamilton moved up to P6, while Russell only got to P15.

1:38.192 min was the quickest lap time driven by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari during previous FP3.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Singapore GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:57,78223🟢Inters
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:58,308+0,526s13🟢Inters
355Carlos SainzFerrari1:58,848+1,066s26🟢Inters
414Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:59,429+1,647s8🟢Inters
511Sergio PérezRed Bull1:59,526+1,744s22🟢Inters
618Lance StrollAston Martin2:00,373+2,591s23🟢Inters
731Esteban OconAlpine2:00,911+3,129s26🟢Inters
85Sebastian VettelAston Martin2:01,007+3,225s22🟢Inters
963George RussellMercedes2:01,010+3,228s12🟢Inters
103Daniel RicciardoMcLaren2:01,036+3,254s21🟢Inters
1120Kevin MagnussenHaas2:01,089+3,307s16🟢Inters
1244Lewis HamiltonMercedes2:01,220+3,438s23🟢Inters
1310Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri2:01,245+3,463s22🟢Inters
1447Mick SchumacherHaas2:01,502+3,720s22🟢Inters
1522Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri2:01,679+3,897s24🟢Inters
164Lando NorrisMcLaren2:01,791+4,009s24🟢Inters
1723Alexander AlbonWilliams2:01,907+4,125s11🟢Inters
1877Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo2:02,066+4,284s18🟢Inters
1924Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo2:02,599+4,817s23🟢Inters
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams2:03,510+5,728s24🟢Inters

