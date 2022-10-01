Third Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Singapore F1 GP (FP3)

Event: Singapore Grand Prix

Track: Marina Bay Circuit

Weather: wet 25.9°C

Tarmac: wet 28.5°C

Humidity : 86%

Wind : 0.8 m/s SW

Pressure: 1007.4 bar

The third and final practice for the 2022 Singapore F1 Grand Prix was driven under wet weather circumstances.

Not a lot of running was done. In the end Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen topped the timesheet as they were over two seconds quicker than the rest of the field.

With five minutes to go it seemed to have stopped raining and the top 10 order was: 1, Leclerc (1.58.899 min), 2. Verstappen (+0.020s), 3. Sainz (+1.551s), 4. Pérez (+2.205s), 5. Gasly (+2.346s), 6. Magnussen (+3.140s), 7. Ocon (+3.202s), 8. Alonso (+3.202s), 9. Stroll (3.460s) & 10. Norris (+3.808s).

Both Mercedes drivers Russell and Hamilton could not get enough heat in the rain tyres. They were on P18 and P19 at first. After they got some temperature in the Pirelli tyres they moved up. Hamilton moved up to P6, while Russell only got to P15.

1:38.192 min was the quickest lap time driven by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari during previous FP3.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Singapore GP

