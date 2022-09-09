First Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Italian F1 GP (FP1)

Event: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry 25°C

Tarmac: dry 35°C

Humidity : 51%

Wind : 2.0 km/h S

Pressure: 991 bar

Nyck de Vries was the first who entered the Monza track in the Aston Martin AMR22, to kick off the first practice for the Italian F1 Grand Prix. De Vries drove the car of Sebastian Vettel this FP1. There was also a different driver in one of the Haas cars. The American team had put Antionio Giovinazzi in the car of Mick Schumacher to check out his skills. A lot of car were fitted with tributes to the Queen of Great Britain who passed away yesterday evening.

Scuderia Ferrari had a special anniversary livery on the F1-75, to celebrate 75th years of Ferrari and 100 years existence of the Monza circuit. At the start of the session the news also got out that Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, Yuki Tsunoda and Valtteri Bottas will receive a grid penalty for using more power unit elements than allowed.

After five minutes of running the first bench mark lap time of 1:25.230 min was set by Max Verstappen with a set of hard compound tyres. The Red Bull driver already showed a top speed on the main straight already of 338 km/h. His teammate Sergio Pérez had a technical issue with the DRS. The rear was flapping again when pushed open.

Pierre Gasly had a technical problem early in this FP1. The AlphaTauri driver had to return to the garage. A differential problem seemed to be the problem.

Halfway the session the top 10 order was: 1. Charles Leclerc (1:22:410 min | S), 2. Max Verstappen (+0.443s | H), 3. Alex Albon (+1.119s | S), 4. Daniel Ricciardo (1.351s | S), 5. Yuki Tsunoda (+1.377s | S), 6. Kevin Magnussen (+1.596s | S), 7. Fernando Alonso (+1.616 | H), 8. Lance Stroll (+1.742s | S), 9. Esteban Ocon (+1.786s | M) and 10. Pierre Gasly (+1.907s | H). A lot of drivers came out the pits now on the soft tyre compound to check out their performance.

With 15 minutes to go both Ferrari's were on top of the timesheet with Leclerc still on P1 with the 1:22.410 min. Sainz was +0.077s behind him. George Russell now was 3rd in the Mercedes on +0.279s. Hamilton was 4th and Verstappen 5th.

In the end of the session Russell almost crashed into the back of the Ferrari of Sainz at the second chicane. Sainz probably wasn't warned Russell was on a hot lap. A lot of teams were still checking the airflow of the cars with flow-fish paint.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP1 was a 1:20.926 min, set by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W12 on medium tyres.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Italian GP

