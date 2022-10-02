F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Singapore GP & Pole Position

F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Singapore Grand Prix
2 October 2022 by Leopold 1 min read
Event: Singapore Grand Prix
Track: Marina Bay Circuit
Weather: dry 27.2°C
Tarmac: dry 28.5°C
Humidity : 80%
Wind : 0.8 km/h SE
Pressure: 1009.7 bar
Charles Leclerc scored the 18th F1 pole position of his career during the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 for the second time on the Singapore Street circuit. It was the 241st pole for Scuderia Ferrari.
1:36.217 min was the pole position time back in 2019 and was also set by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.
Qualifying Times 2022 Singapore GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:54.129
|1:52.343
|1:49.412
|20
|2
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:54.404
|1:52.818
|1:49.434
|20
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:53.161
|1:52.691
|1:49.466
|24
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:54.559
|1:53.219
|1:49.583
|22
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:55.360
|1:53.127
|1:49.966
|23
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:55.914
|1:53.942
|1:50.584
|24
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:55.606
|1:53.546
|1:51.211
|24
|8
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:53.057
|1:52.723
|1:51.395
|20
|9
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:55.103
|1:54.006
|1:51.573
|23
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:55.314
|1:53.848
|1:51.983
|23
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:54.633
|1:54.012
|17
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:55.629
|1:54.211
|15
|13
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:55.736
|1:54.370
|16
|14
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:55.602
|1:54.380
|15
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:55.375
|14
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:56.083
|7
|17
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:56.226
|9
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:56.337
|9
|19
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:56.985
|7
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:57.532
|8
