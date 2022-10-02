F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Singapore GP & Pole Position

Event: Singapore Grand Prix

Track: Marina Bay Circuit

Weather: dry 27.2°C

Tarmac: dry 28.5°C

Humidity : 80%

Wind : 0.8 km/h SE

Pressure: 1009.7 bar

Charles Leclerc scored the 18th F1 pole position of his career during the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 for the second time on the Singapore Street circuit. It was the 241st pole for Scuderia Ferrari.

1:36.217 min was the pole position time back in 2019 and was also set by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

Qualifying Times 2022 Singapore GP

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2022 Singapore F1 Grand Prix preview info.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: