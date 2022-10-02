F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Singapore GP & Pole Position

F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Singapore Grand Prix

Event: Singapore Grand Prix
Track: Marina Bay Circuit

Sergio Perez Laps The RB18 in Singapore

Weather: dry  27.2°C
Tarmac: dry  28.5°C
Humidity : 80%
Wind : 0.8 km/h SE
Pressure: 1009.7 bar

Charles Leclerc scored the 18th F1 pole position of his career during the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 for the second time on the Singapore Street circuit. It was the 241st pole for Scuderia Ferrari.

1:36.217 min was the pole position time back in 2019 and was also set by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

Qualifying Times 2022 Singapore GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:54.1291:52.3431:49.41220
211Sergio PérezRed Bull1:54.4041:52.8181:49.43420
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:53.1611:52.6911:49.46624
455Carlos SainzFerrari1:54.5591:53.2191:49.58322
514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:55.3601:53.1271:49.96623
64Lando NorrisMcLaren1:55.9141:53.9421:50.58424
710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:55.6061:53.5461:51.21124
81Max VerstappenRed Bull1:53.0571:52.7231:51.39520
920Kevin MagnussenHaas1:55.1031:54.0061:51.57323
1022Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:55.3141:53.8481:51.98323
1163George RussellMercedes1:54.6331:54.01217
1218Lance StrollAston Martin1:55.6291:54.21115
1347Mick SchumacherHaas1:55.7361:54.37016
145Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:55.6021:54.38015
1524Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:55.37514
1677Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:56.0837
173Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:56.2269
1831Esteban OconAlpine1:56.3379
1923Alexander AlbonWilliams1:56.9857
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:57.5328

