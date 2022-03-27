Race Results 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix

2022 Saudi Arabian GP: F1 Race winner, event results & report
27 March 2022 by    4 min read
 14

Event: Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Max Verstappen driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving (16) the Ferrari F1-75 battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Weather: dry 25.5°C
Tarmac: dry 28.5°C
Humidity: 60%
Wind: 2.4 m/s SE
Pressure: 1012.9 bar

Max Verstappen scored his 21st race win today. The Dutch driver won the second Saudi Arabian F1 GP. It was his first race win of the 2022 season. The Red Bull Racing driver started from P4. It was the 76th race win for Red Bull.

2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP Race Report

Just before the start of the race AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz had a technical problem. The Ferrari crew was able to fix the problem on the F1-75. Tsunoda was less lucky and couldn't start the race because of an engine problem.

The start of the race was without any incidents. Max Verstappen who started from P4 in the Red Bull overtook Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz for P3 in the first corner. All cars started on the medium tyre compound except Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, Aston Martin driver Nico Hulkenberg.and Daniel Ricciardo in the McLaren, who started on the hard compound tyres.

lap 7 Fernando Alonso overtook his Alpine teammate Ocon for P6. One lap later Ocon tried to overtake Alonso again and Ocon went wide in turn 1, but he stayed in front of Alonso and had to give that position back. The fight made it possible for Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas and Magnussen to get closer to also fight for P6.

In lap 12 Hamilton passed McLaren driver Lando Norris for P11 and In lap 14 Hamilton already passed the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly for P10 and already was driving into the points.

Perez pitted in Lap 16 for a new set of hard compound tyres. The Mexican returned to the track on P5. In that same lap NIcholas Latifi crashed into the wall of turn 27 and the first safety car was deployed to recover the Williams. The Canadian driver was unharmed and was able to walk away.

Perez couldn't have chosen a worse timing for his pitstop and lost the lead to Leclerc because of it. Sainz and Perez came close when the Spanish driver entered the track behind the safety car. Perez used his elbows to get P3. Hamilton had not pitted and was already driving on P7 now.

At the end of lap 20 the safety car period had ended. Mercedes driver George Russell got P5 from Magnussen at turn 1. A few moments later Perez let Sainz pass by to give him P3, because he was in front when he came out of the pits.

Hamilton was having a good race pace and overtook Magnussen for P6 already in lap 25 Hamilton. Both drivers hadn't pitted yet up till then.

Zhou Guanyu received a drive through penalty because the Alfa Romeo team didn't follow up an earlier 5 sec. penalty during his pitstop.

Verstappen now was 1.5 sec. behind race leader Leclerc and was pushing for 5 laps to get into his DRS zone and overtake the Ferrari for the lead. In lap 33 Verstappen's engineer told him to back down and wait for the next pitstop.

Alonso and Magnussen battled for P7 in lap 34. Alonso was able to use DRS on the mainstraight and passed the Danish quite easily, because he was on fresher tyres. One lap later Alonso had an engine problem he was able to return to the pits. A few moments later Ricciardo also retired. The McLaren driver told his team he got no drive and stopped at the start of the pitlane. Bottas who had already pitted two times was pushed backwards into the Alfa Romeo garage.

A virtual safety car was deployed to recover Ricciardo's and Alonso's car. Hamilton had not pitted yet and made his pitstop as soon the VSC ended. The British driver came back on P11 after his stop.

In front an epic battle was going down for the lead between Leclerc and Verstappen. Both young guns gave it everything and passed each other several times. In lap 46 Verstappen was having enough patience at the last corner and waited until the mainstraight to use DRS and got the lead at last.

In lap 49 Alex Albon in the Williams and Lance Stroll collided causing yellow flags in turn 1. Albon had to retire, while Stroll could go on.

Classification 2022 Saudi Arabian GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
11Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:24:19.29350
4
25
216Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari01:24:19.84250
2
19
355Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy Ferrari01:24:27.39050
3
15
411Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull01:24:30.09350
1
12
563United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes01:24:52.02550
6
10
631France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine01:25:15.31050
5
8
74United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren01:25:15.41750
11
6
810France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri01:25:22.23950
9
4
920Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas01:25:23.60150
10
2
1044United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:25:33.24150
15
1
1124China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Alfa Romeo01:25:41.50850
12
0
1227Germany Nico Hülkenberg
United Kingdom Aston Martin01:25:51.03550
17
0
1318Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin01:24:33.86149
13
0
DNF23Thailand Alexander Albon
United Kingdom WilliamsCollision47
16
0
DNF77Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland Alfa RomeoCooling36
8
0
DNF14Spain Fernando Alonso
France AlpineCooling35
7
0
DNF3Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLarenMechanical35
14
0
DNF6Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom WilliamsCrashed14
18
0
DNS22Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauriDriveline0
19
0

Fastest lap: 1:31.634 min by Charles Leclerc, Ferrari (no.16)

2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP Results
FP1 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP
FP2 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP
FP3 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP
Quali 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP
Start grid 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP

✅ Check out F1 Standings 2022 Championship
✅ Check out F1 2022 Calendar

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Rankings

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

14 F1 Fan comments on “Race Results 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    Good race & what an ending. Leclerc wasn’t far from another win, but oh well, more opportunities will come.
    Hamilton could’ve pitted from the same lap as Hulkenberg & Magnussen.
    Ricciardo, Bottas, & Alonso getting issues nearly simultaneously was a weird coincidence.

    Reply
  3. James

    Verstappen is a great driver!!!

    But, STOP YOUR WHINNYING ABOUT EVERYTHING!!!!!

    Man, race your car, race your competition, but please stop being the unofficial rules keeper for F1!

    People are aware of the infringements of the other racers. Race!

    Every single race, you B**CH about something, re-gen lights, who crossed what line, who pitted when, who did this or that?!?!???

    STOP!!!!!

    7
    2
    Reply
  5. Ian

    An unlikely prospect??
    ...but wouldn't it be great to see one of the mid or lower order come to the next race and straight to the top having found the sweet spot of their brilliant concept... :-))

    Reply
  8. f1award

    Great drive from pretty much all the top 10 drivers. I do worry about how much influence the SC has though, 3 of the last 3 races have been affected. It doesn't sit well with me that Perez could be this good but be robbed due to bad luck.
    There has to be a better way but VC isn't it as MV gained 2.79 seconds on one of those laps.

    3
    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.