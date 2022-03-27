2022 Saudi Arabian GP: F1 Race winner, event results & report

Event: Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Weather: dry 25.5°C

Tarmac: dry 28.5°C

Humidity: 60%

Wind: 2.4 m/s SE

Pressure: 1012.9 bar

Max Verstappen scored his 21st race win today. The Dutch driver won the second Saudi Arabian F1 GP. It was his first race win of the 2022 season. The Red Bull Racing driver started from P4. It was the 76th race win for Red Bull.

2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP Race Report

Just before the start of the race AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz had a technical problem. The Ferrari crew was able to fix the problem on the F1-75. Tsunoda was less lucky and couldn't start the race because of an engine problem.

The start of the race was without any incidents. Max Verstappen who started from P4 in the Red Bull overtook Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz for P3 in the first corner. All cars started on the medium tyre compound except Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, Aston Martin driver Nico Hulkenberg.and Daniel Ricciardo in the McLaren, who started on the hard compound tyres.

lap 7 Fernando Alonso overtook his Alpine teammate Ocon for P6. One lap later Ocon tried to overtake Alonso again and Ocon went wide in turn 1, but he stayed in front of Alonso and had to give that position back. The fight made it possible for Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas and Magnussen to get closer to also fight for P6.

In lap 12 Hamilton passed McLaren driver Lando Norris for P11 and In lap 14 Hamilton already passed the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly for P10 and already was driving into the points.

Perez pitted in Lap 16 for a new set of hard compound tyres. The Mexican returned to the track on P5. In that same lap NIcholas Latifi crashed into the wall of turn 27 and the first safety car was deployed to recover the Williams. The Canadian driver was unharmed and was able to walk away.

Perez couldn't have chosen a worse timing for his pitstop and lost the lead to Leclerc because of it. Sainz and Perez came close when the Spanish driver entered the track behind the safety car. Perez used his elbows to get P3. Hamilton had not pitted and was already driving on P7 now.

At the end of lap 20 the safety car period had ended. Mercedes driver George Russell got P5 from Magnussen at turn 1. A few moments later Perez let Sainz pass by to give him P3, because he was in front when he came out of the pits.

Hamilton was having a good race pace and overtook Magnussen for P6 already in lap 25 Hamilton. Both drivers hadn't pitted yet up till then.

Zhou Guanyu received a drive through penalty because the Alfa Romeo team didn't follow up an earlier 5 sec. penalty during his pitstop.

Verstappen now was 1.5 sec. behind race leader Leclerc and was pushing for 5 laps to get into his DRS zone and overtake the Ferrari for the lead. In lap 33 Verstappen's engineer told him to back down and wait for the next pitstop.

Alonso and Magnussen battled for P7 in lap 34. Alonso was able to use DRS on the mainstraight and passed the Danish quite easily, because he was on fresher tyres. One lap later Alonso had an engine problem he was able to return to the pits. A few moments later Ricciardo also retired. The McLaren driver told his team he got no drive and stopped at the start of the pitlane. Bottas who had already pitted two times was pushed backwards into the Alfa Romeo garage.

A virtual safety car was deployed to recover Ricciardo's and Alonso's car. Hamilton had not pitted yet and made his pitstop as soon the VSC ended. The British driver came back on P11 after his stop.

In front an epic battle was going down for the lead between Leclerc and Verstappen. Both young guns gave it everything and passed each other several times. In lap 46 Verstappen was having enough patience at the last corner and waited until the mainstraight to use DRS and got the lead at last.

In lap 49 Alex Albon in the Williams and Lance Stroll collided causing yellow flags in turn 1. Albon had to retire, while Stroll could go on.

Classification 2022 Saudi Arabian GP

Fastest lap: 1:31.634 min by Charles Leclerc, Ferrari (no.16)

