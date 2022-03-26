F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Saudi Arabian GP & Pole Position

Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix

Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Weather: dry 23.4°C

Tarmac: dry 25.6°C

Humidity: 58%

Wind: 3.4 m/s SE

Pressure: 1014.2 bar

Sergio Perez qualified as quickest for the first time in his F1 career and scored pole position for tomorrow's second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. It was the 74th pole for Red Bull Racing.

Q1

The fastest street circuit of the calendar was lit up by 600 floodlights as the daylight was gone already at the start of qualifying. All drivers again had 18 minutes to try and go quick enough to get into Q2. All cars were fitted with the soft compound tyres in their first run, except both Mercedes' who used a set of mediums. After the first run

With 11:22 min to go the session got stopped by a red flag because Williams driver Nicholas Latifi had spun off and crashed in turn 13. The FW44 had hit the barriers and had to be recovered. Latifi was ok and was able to walk away unharmed. Max Verstapppen, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso and Yuki Tsunoda still had not clocked a lap time up till then.

Tsunoda's quali session was called back to the pits because his AlphaTauri had a technical issue. With 5 minutes to go the drivers that had to improve to get into Q2 were: Tsunoda, Latifi, Alex Albon (Williams), Nico Hulkenberg (Aston Martin), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

No driver improved enough to get into Q2. It was the first time since the 2017 Brazilian F1 GP that Hamilton didn't make it to Q2.

Q2

Mercedes driver George Russell was the only driver to use the medium compound tyres again this session. Esteban Ocon was blocked by the McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo on a fast lap with the Alpine. Ricciardo probably is going to get a time penalty for it.

With 5 minutes to go the following drivers were in the drop zone: Ocon, Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Zhou Guanyu.

Two seconds later Mick Schumacher had a high speed crash into the concrete barrier at turn 10 with the right side of the Haas. The Haas driver was talking to the doctor but had to be returned to the paddock with the ambulance. The complete Haas VF-22 was wrecked as the rear of the car had even broken off. Before the session restarted Schumacher had left in the medical helicopter to get checked up in a nearby hospital.

After time had run out the drivers who made it in to Q3 were Ocon and Magnussen. They pushed out Lando Norris with the McLaren and Schumacher. Norris only came 0.033s short on Russell who occupied P10.

Q3

The last 12 minutes of the session it was between the quickest 10 drivers of today. Leclerc and Verstappen drove out right behind the each other. After the first run it was Ferrari in front with Sainz on P1 with a time of 1:28.402 min. Verstappen was only 6th, because he could not get his tyres into the right operating windows.

With 4 minutes to go Sainz was on pole, Leclerc 2nd, Perez 3rd, Ocon 4th, Russell 5th, Bottas 6th, Alonso 7th, Verstappen 8th, Gasly 9th and Magnussen 10th.

When the finish flag dropped it was Perez who scored his maiden pole position after 216 F1 races.

The pole position time of last season in Jeddah was a 1:27.511 min driven by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W12.

Quali Times 2022 Saudi Arabian GP

