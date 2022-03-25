First Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP (FP1)

First Free Practice Results 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP

25 March 2022 by    3 min read
Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix
Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Max Verstappen driving the Red Bull RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 25, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Weather: dry 23.1°C
Tarmac: dry 29°C
Humidity: 48%
Wind: 4.5 m/s SE
Pressure: 1014.0 bar

The oldest driver of this season, Fernando Alonso was the first who entered the track. The Alpine driver was keen to start with the first practice to get up to speed for this Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Spanish driver's car was already fitted with a new Renault internal combustion engine, after the team suspected a sealing issue with his first one.

Nico Hulkenberg was racing again for Aston Martin in place of Sebastian Vettel who still had not tested negative on covid.

Max Verstappen's first lap time was a 1:34.167 with the Red Bull RB18 on the hard compound tyres.

A lot of drivers had a hard time with braking for the last corner and locked up their left front tyre. The Haas of Kevin Magnussen had to return to the pits after two laps to get a gearbox problem quickly fixed, but never came back.

After 18 minutes the 50 meter marker board at turn 1 at had came loose and was hit by Lando Norris McLaren. The board was scattered by the impact and the debris had to be cleaned up by the marshals, which took 15 minutes.

The high speed Jeddah track showed amazing top speeds again. Red Bull driver Sergio Perez topped the list with an amazing speed of 329 kph (204 mph).

The Mercedes cars still showed a lot of porpoising. Halfway the session the top 10 of the leaderboard was: 1. Verstappen (H - 1:30.888), 2. Tsunoda (H), 3. Gasly (H), 4. Perez (H), 5. Hamilton (S), 6. Alonso (S), 7. Ricciardo (S), 8 Norris (H), 9. Latifi (S) and 10. Ocon (S). Verstappen was a full second quicker than AlpaTauri driver Tsunoda.

In dying moment of the session Charles Leclerc drove the quickest lap on a set op soft tyres.

Last years quickest lap in FP1 was a 1:29,786 min driven by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W12.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Saudi Arabian GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:30,77217S
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:30,880+0,108s24H
377Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:31,084+0,312s22S
455Carlos SainzFerrari1:31,139+0,367s14S
510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:31,317+0,545s28S
622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:31,505+0,733s26S
711Sergio PérezRed Bull1:31,563+0,791s25S
831Esteban OconAlpine1:32,026+1,254s26S
944Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:32,364+1,592s20S
1014Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:32,381+1,609s23S
113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:32,506+1,734s24S
1218Lance StrollAston Martin1:32,582+1,810s23S
134Lando NorrisMcLaren1:32,594+1,822s24S
1424Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:32,608+1,836s26S
1563George RussellMercedes1:32,839+2,067s19S
1627Nico HülkenbergAston Martin1:33,034+2,262s23S
1723Alexander AlbonWilliams1:33,087+2,315s25S
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:33,529+2,757s26S
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:34,429+3,657s22M
2020Kevin MagnussenHaasno time-2-

5 F1 Fan comments on “First Free Practice Results 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP

  1. shroppyfly

    Explosions and clouds of smoke from not to far away from the circuit, if its the Houthi firing missiles, that doesn't bode , off the bbc f1 page

