First Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP (FP1)

Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix

Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Weather: dry 23.1°C

Tarmac: dry 29°C

Humidity: 48%

Wind: 4.5 m/s SE

Pressure: 1014.0 bar

The oldest driver of this season, Fernando Alonso was the first who entered the track. The Alpine driver was keen to start with the first practice to get up to speed for this Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Spanish driver's car was already fitted with a new Renault internal combustion engine, after the team suspected a sealing issue with his first one.

Nico Hulkenberg was racing again for Aston Martin in place of Sebastian Vettel who still had not tested negative on covid.

Max Verstappen's first lap time was a 1:34.167 with the Red Bull RB18 on the hard compound tyres.

A lot of drivers had a hard time with braking for the last corner and locked up their left front tyre. The Haas of Kevin Magnussen had to return to the pits after two laps to get a gearbox problem quickly fixed, but never came back.

After 18 minutes the 50 meter marker board at turn 1 at had came loose and was hit by Lando Norris McLaren. The board was scattered by the impact and the debris had to be cleaned up by the marshals, which took 15 minutes.

The high speed Jeddah track showed amazing top speeds again. Red Bull driver Sergio Perez topped the list with an amazing speed of 329 kph (204 mph).

The Mercedes cars still showed a lot of porpoising. Halfway the session the top 10 of the leaderboard was: 1. Verstappen (H - 1:30.888), 2. Tsunoda (H), 3. Gasly (H), 4. Perez (H), 5. Hamilton (S), 6. Alonso (S), 7. Ricciardo (S), 8 Norris (H), 9. Latifi (S) and 10. Ocon (S). Verstappen was a full second quicker than AlpaTauri driver Tsunoda.

In dying moment of the session Charles Leclerc drove the quickest lap on a set op soft tyres.

Last years quickest lap in FP1 was a 1:29,786 min driven by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W12.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Saudi Arabian GP

