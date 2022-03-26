Third Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP (FP3)

Event: Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Weather: dry 24.2°C

Tarmac: dry 29.9°C

Humidity: 56%

Wind: 6.6 m/s SE

Pressure: 1012.7 bar

Third practice for the second ever Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix was driven today again in hot, dry and windy weather conditions.

10 minutes into this FP3 session, Charles Leclerc was the first who put a lap time on the leaderboard. His first lap time was quite slow with a 1:53.016 min, on the soft compound tyres. The Ferrari driver improved one lap later to 1:31.011 min. A few laps later he further improved to 1:30.139 min. and was quickest, but only 4 drivers had clocked a lap time up till then.

Halfway the session all drivers had put in a lap time on the timesheet, on a set op soft tyres. The top 10 was now: 1. Leclerc (1:30.139), 2. Gasly (+0.009s), 3. Perez (+0.152s), 4. Sainz (+1.184s), 5. Tsunoda (+0.276s) 6. Verstappen, 7. Bottas, 8. Zhou, 9. Bottas, 10. Hamilton.

Not much later Verstappen improved the quickest lap time to 1:29.768 min on his 5th lap. Verstappen now was 0.371s faster than Leclerc who was on P2. With 25 minutes to go Gasly's AlpaTauri again had a technical problem and broke down while the French driver was leaving the pits.

40 minutes into the session Valtteri Bottas showed the Alfa Romeo C42 also has some serious pace and put it on P2. The Finnish driver was only 0.262s behind Verstappen and in front of both Ferraris.

In last minute of the session Leclerc went fastest again by only +0.033s, but he needed 23 laps to get there, while Verstappen only drove 12 laps.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP3 was 1:28,100 min. driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB16B.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Saudi Arabian GP

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: