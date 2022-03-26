Third Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP (FP3)

Third Free Practice Results 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Event: Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Max Verstappen in the pits with the RB18 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Weather: dry 24.2°C
Tarmac: dry 29.9°C
Humidity: 56%
Wind: 6.6 m/s SE
Pressure: 1012.7 bar

Third practice for the second ever Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix was driven today again in hot, dry and windy weather conditions.

10 minutes into this FP3 session, Charles Leclerc was the first who put a lap time on the leaderboard. His first lap time was quite slow with a 1:53.016 min, on the soft compound tyres. The Ferrari driver improved one lap later to 1:31.011 min. A few laps later he further improved to 1:30.139 min. and was quickest, but only 4 drivers had clocked a lap time up till then.

Halfway the session all drivers had put in a lap time on the timesheet, on a set op soft tyres. The top 10 was now: 1. Leclerc (1:30.139), 2. Gasly (+0.009s), 3. Perez (+0.152s), 4. Sainz (+1.184s), 5. Tsunoda (+0.276s) 6. Verstappen, 7. Bottas, 8. Zhou, 9. Bottas, 10. Hamilton.

Not much later Verstappen improved the quickest lap time to 1:29.768 min on his 5th lap. Verstappen now was 0.371s faster than Leclerc who was on P2. With 25 minutes to go Gasly's AlpaTauri again had a technical problem and broke down while the French driver was leaving the pits.

40 minutes into the session Valtteri Bottas showed the Alfa Romeo C42 also has some serious pace and put it on P2. The Finnish driver was only 0.262s behind Verstappen and in front of both Ferraris.

In last minute of the session Leclerc went fastest again by only +0.033s, but he needed 23 laps to get there, while Verstappen only drove 12 laps.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP3 was 1:28,100 min. driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB16B.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Saudi Arabian GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:29,73523S
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:29,768+0,033s12S
311Sergio PérezRed Bull1:29,833+0,098s16S
455Carlos SainzFerrari1:30,009+0,274s22S
577Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:30,030+0,295s22S
631Esteban OconAlpine1:30,139+0,404s16S
710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:30,148+0,413s11S
820Kevin MagnussenHaas1:30,262+0,527s18S
914Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:30,296+0,561s17S
1022Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:30,415+0,680s19S
1144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:30,707+0,972s17S
1247Mick SchumacherHaas1:30,765+1,030s17S
1324Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:30,946+1,211s20S
1463George RussellMercedes1:30,983+1,248s15S
1518Lance StrollAston Martin1:31,067+1,332s18S
163Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:31,186+1,451s16S
1723Alexander AlbonWilliams1:31,374+1,639s16S
1827Nico HülkenbergAston Martin1:31,424+1,689s18S
194Lando NorrisMcLaren1:31,529+1,794s17S
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:31,992+2,257s13S

