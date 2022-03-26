Third Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP (FP3)

Third Free Practice Results 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP
Event: Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Jeddah Street Circuit
Weather: dry 24.2°C
Tarmac: dry 29.9°C
Humidity: 56%
Wind: 6.6 m/s SE
Pressure: 1012.7 bar
Third practice for the second ever Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix was driven today again in hot, dry and windy weather conditions.
10 minutes into this FP3 session, Charles Leclerc was the first who put a lap time on the leaderboard. His first lap time was quite slow with a 1:53.016 min, on the soft compound tyres. The Ferrari driver improved one lap later to 1:31.011 min. A few laps later he further improved to 1:30.139 min. and was quickest, but only 4 drivers had clocked a lap time up till then.
Halfway the session all drivers had put in a lap time on the timesheet, on a set op soft tyres. The top 10 was now: 1. Leclerc (1:30.139), 2. Gasly (+0.009s), 3. Perez (+0.152s), 4. Sainz (+1.184s), 5. Tsunoda (+0.276s) 6. Verstappen, 7. Bottas, 8. Zhou, 9. Bottas, 10. Hamilton.
Not much later Verstappen improved the quickest lap time to 1:29.768 min on his 5th lap. Verstappen now was 0.371s faster than Leclerc who was on P2. With 25 minutes to go Gasly's AlpaTauri again had a technical problem and broke down while the French driver was leaving the pits.
40 minutes into the session Valtteri Bottas showed the Alfa Romeo C42 also has some serious pace and put it on P2. The Finnish driver was only 0.262s behind Verstappen and in front of both Ferraris.
In last minute of the session Leclerc went fastest again by only +0.033s, but he needed 23 laps to get there, while Verstappen only drove 12 laps.
The quickest lap time of last year's FP3 was 1:28,100 min. driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB16B.
FP3 Times Table 2022 Saudi Arabian GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:29,735
|23
|S
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29,768
|+0,033s
|12
|S
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:29,833
|+0,098s
|16
|S
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:30,009
|+0,274s
|22
|S
|5
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:30,030
|+0,295s
|22
|S
|6
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:30,139
|+0,404s
|16
|S
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:30,148
|+0,413s
|11
|S
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:30,262
|+0,527s
|18
|S
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:30,296
|+0,561s
|17
|S
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:30,415
|+0,680s
|19
|S
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:30,707
|+0,972s
|17
|S
|12
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:30,765
|+1,030s
|17
|S
|13
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:30,946
|+1,211s
|20
|S
|14
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:30,983
|+1,248s
|15
|S
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:31,067
|+1,332s
|18
|S
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:31,186
|+1,451s
|16
|S
|17
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:31,374
|+1,639s
|16
|S
|18
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Aston Martin
|1:31,424
|+1,689s
|18
|S
|19
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:31,529
|+1,794s
|17
|S
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:31,992
|+2,257s
|13
|S
get on in there lewis .to be fair bonio,pedal to the metal i gave it everything
Hmmm, guess we won't be hearing much from Jaxwad, Awardguy, the LAlawyer and the BOThater legions. Haas guys 8 and 12, can they do it in quali? Shrop's 'do a Nico' advice to Sir Lewis seems quite sound now. The lust for 8 might leave him with a journeyman rep..
12 mins to go in q1 with a red plag haas are 1 and 2
Taxi for Hamilton , Jax pick him up hes done this weekend lol P16
ha ha shrop smelly cab needed for 2 horrible little people genders to be determined
Wow there's a nice trn up for the book I don't mind perez on pole., if this is anything to go by its going to be a brilliant season, shame about mick shu but he's OK.
perez on pole is good for the sport.looks like there are 4-5 contenders for the pole this year.im loving it
