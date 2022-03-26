Second Free Practice Results 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix
Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 at Jeddah Street Circuit on Friday March 25, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)

Weather: dry 21.8°C
Tarmac: dry 24.6°C
Humidity: 55%
Wind: 3.7 m/s SSE
Pressure: 1015.4 bar

FP2 kicked off 15 minutes later than scheduled. Because the drivers just had a meeting that run late and the marshals also have been busy repairing the track after several crashes in F2 earlier on.

Halfway the session Kevin Magnussen again had a technical problem and had to stop the car. Charles Leclerc who had set the fastest lap time hit the wall at turn 4 and had to quit practice early with over 20 minutes to go.

Japanese Driver Yuki Tsunoda also had a technical problem. His AlphaTauri car made a weird engine noise that ended his session. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen could not get a decent lap in on the soft compound tyres, because of the yellow flag that were out during his quick lap on the fastest tyres.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Saudi Arabian GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:30,07415S
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:30,214+0,140s23M
355Carlos SainzFerrari1:30,320+0,246s12M
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:30,360+0,286s24M
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:30,513+0,439s24S
663George RussellMercedes1:30,664+0,590s29S
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:30,735+0,661s26S
831Esteban OconAlpine1:30,760+0,686s26S
977Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:30,832+0,758s14S
1022Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:30,886+0,812s26S
1114Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:30,944+0,870s27S
1210Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:30,963+0,889s29S
1347Mick SchumacherHaas1:31,169+1,095s27S
1418Lance StrollAston Martin1:31,372+1,298s28S
153Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:31,527+1,453s23M
1627Nico HülkenbergAston Martin1:31,615+1,541s30S
1724Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:31,615+1,541s27S
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:31,814+1,740s26S
1923Alexander AlbonWilliams1:31,866+1,792s29M
2020Kevin MagnussenHaas1:32,344+2.270s13M

 

 

