Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix

Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Weather: dry 21.8°C

Tarmac: dry 24.6°C

Humidity: 55%

Wind: 3.7 m/s SSE

Pressure: 1015.4 bar

FP2 kicked off 15 minutes later than scheduled. Because the drivers just had a meeting that run late and the marshals also have been busy repairing the track after several crashes in F2 earlier on.

Halfway the session Kevin Magnussen again had a technical problem and had to stop the car. Charles Leclerc who had set the fastest lap time hit the wall at turn 4 and had to quit practice early with over 20 minutes to go.

Japanese Driver Yuki Tsunoda also had a technical problem. His AlphaTauri car made a weird engine noise that ended his session. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen could not get a decent lap in on the soft compound tyres, because of the yellow flag that were out during his quick lap on the fastest tyres.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Saudi Arabian GP

