Race Results 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix
Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Hungaroring circuit
Weather: dry 18.7°C
Tarmac: dry 26.5°C
Humidity : 69%
Wind : 4.4 m/s SE
Pressure: 985.5 bar
Max Verstappen won his 28th F1 race at the 2022 Hungarian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P10 and won on the Hungaroring circuit for the first time. It was his 7th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 84th race win.
Classification 2022 Hungarian F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:39:35.912
|70
|10
|25
|2
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|70
|7
|19
|3
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|70
|1
|15
|4
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|70
|2
|12
|5
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|70
|11
|10
|6
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|70
|3
|8
|7
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|70
|4
|6
|8
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|69
|6
|4
|9
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|69
|5
|2
|10
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|69
|18
|1
|11
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|69
|14
|0
|12
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|69
|20
|0
|13
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|69
|12
|0
|14
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+1 lap
|69
|15
|0
|15
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+1 lap
|69
|9
|0
|16
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1 lap
|69
|13
|0
|17
|23
| Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+1 lap
|69
|17
|0
|19
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+1 lap
|69
|19
|0
|DNF
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
Yuki Tsunoda
|Alfa Romeo
|Power unit
|69
68
|8
16
|0
0
Fastest lap: 1:21.386 min by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 #44
