Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring circuit

Weather: dry 18.7°C

Tarmac: dry 26.5°C

Humidity : 69%

Wind : 4.4 m/s SE

Pressure: 985.5 bar

Max Verstappen won his 28th F1 race at the 2022 Hungarian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P10 and won on the Hungaroring circuit for the first time. It was his 7th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 84th race win.

Classification 2022 Hungarian F1 GP

Fastest lap: 1:21.386 min by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 #44

