Race Results 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

31 July 2022 by    1 min read

Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Hungaroring circuit

Max Verstappen driving the Red Bull Racing RB18 and Esteban Ocon driving the Alpine F1 A522 Renault battle for track position during the 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Weather: dry  18.7°C
Tarmac: dry  26.5°C
Humidity : 69%
Wind : 4.4 m/s SE
Pressure: 985.5 bar

Max Verstappen won his 28th F1 race at the 2022 Hungarian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P10 and won on the Hungaroring circuit for the first time. It was his 7th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 84th race win.

Classification 2022 Hungarian F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
11Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:39:35.91270
10
25
244United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps70
7
19
363United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes+0 laps70
1
15
455Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy Ferrari+0 laps70
2
12
511Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+0 laps70
11
10
616Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps70
3
8
74United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps70
4
6
814Spain Fernando Alonso
France Alpine+1 lap69
6
4
931France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+1 lap69
5
2
105Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin+1 lap69
18
1
1118Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+1 lap69
14
0
1210France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+1 lap69
20
0
1324China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap69
12
0
1447Germany Mick Schumacher
United States Haas+1 lap69
15
0
153Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren+1 lap69
9
0
1620Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+1 lap69
13
0
1723Thailand Alexander Albon
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap69
17
0
196Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap69
19
0
DNF77Finland Valtteri Bottas
Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Switzerland Alfa RomeoPower unit69
68
8
16
0
0

Fastest lap: 1:21.386 min by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 #44

