F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Hungarian GP & Pole Position

Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring circuit

Weather: dry 22.0°C

Tarmac: dry 30.1°C

Humidity : 74%

Wind : 2.2 m/s NW

Pressure: 984.2 bar

George Russell scored his maiden F1 pole position of his career, during the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Mercedes driver will start from P1 for the first time on the Hungaroring. It was the 136th pole for Mercedes.

Q1 Session report

A strange combination of sunshine and dark rain clouds was showing at the start of the qualifying session. The track and weather was still dry, as Lance Stroll came out as first of the pits to get the 18 min. long Q1 session going.

It took 8 minutes until all drivers had clocked a lap time. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was quickest with a 1:18.792 min. Both Ferrari drivers were the last ones who got out of the pits and Carlos Sainz at first was 5th and Charles Leclerc was even on 10th place. McLaren's big update package shows it works very well as Lando Norris even was second only on 0.206s behind Verstappen.

With 5 minutes left on the clock the drivers in the elimination zone were: Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Mick Schumacher (Haas). Verstappen now had improved the fastest lap to 1:18.509 min, while both Ferraris were second and third, with Sainz on +0.052s and Leclerc on +0.297s.

In the end there was only 0.5 sec. between P1 and P10, while P20 was only 1.2 sec. behind. Magnussen, Zhou and Schumacher made it into Q2. The pushed out Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Alex Albon (Williams) and Pierre Gasly (AphaTauri). Gasly's last lap time was deleted because he seemed to have crossed the track limits at turn 5.

Hamilton and Russell showed they got the tyres up to temperature at last on the Mercedes. They did use an extra set of soft tyres to be quite fast in dry conditions around the Hungaroring and put the W13 on P1 en P2 in Q1.

Q2 Session report

The 15 minutes long Q2 was still driven under dry circumstances. The fifteen drivers that made it into Q2 now had to try to be fast enough to get into Q3, where only is space for the fastest ten drivers on one lap.

Verstappen was right on it and his fastest lap was a 1:17.703 min on his first try, which was the fastest lap time up till then as only 8 drivers had clocked a lap time. After all drivers had come out and done their timed lap, Pérez was last, because he seemed to have crossed track limits at turn 5 and got his lap time deleted. His teammate Verstappen was still on P1. Fernando Alonso was second in the Alpine on +0.201s and Lando Norris was third in the McLaren on +0.418s.

With 5 minutes to go the drivers in the drop zone were Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Magnussen, Schumacher and Pérez. A few moments later Pérez got his deleted lap time back and now was 9th, while he told his team on the radio he saw a few drops of rain.

When the time had ran out only Sainz was able to get into Q3, while Pérez had missed out on 0.071s. The top 10 now was between 0.742 sec. and Alonso who was on P3 was only 0.2 sec. behind Verstappen.

Q3 Session report

No real rain had came down as the 12 minutes of final qualifying got underway. The dark clouds were still hanging around the tight and twisty circuit. After the first run the man on pole position was Carlos Sainz with a 1:17.505 min. Verstappen had gone wide in turn 3 and only gone 7th fastest, while Russell was second on a used set of softs on +0.463s. Leclerc was third on +0.480s, Hamilton was 4th on +0.637s and Alonso on P5 at +0.798s.

In the second and last run Verstappen told his team he had no power and wasn't able to improve. Sainz did improve a lot and stayed in front of his teammate, but Russell even went quicker and scored his maiden pole position.

Last years pole position time was a 1:15.419 min, driven by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W12.

Qualifying Times 2022 Hungarian GP

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix preview info.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: