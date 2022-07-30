F1 Starting Grid 2022 Hungarian GP Race at Hungaroring

Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

He did it! Mercedes driver George Russell scored his very first pole position on the Hungaroring today. After yesterday's bad second free practice, things looks rather bad for the Mercedes team being 8th and 11th on the timesheets.

But the team from Brackley now seemed to have cracked the code to get the W13 also working during qualifying and scoring their first pole of the 2022 season. Russell's first run in Q3 was already good enough for P2, but in his final run the track got a lot quicker and the British driver even outqualified both Ferrari driver who were the sheer favourites to score pole position for tomorrow's 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix. He even overqualified his pole king teammate Lewis Hamilton who scored an amazing 103 pole positions in total.

2022 F1 Constructors' Championship leaders Red Bull Racing experienced their worst quali session of the season. Max Verstappen had an engine problem on his final lap and will start from P10 if nothing has to be replaced on his power unit. His Mexican teammate Sergio Pérez even didn't make it into Q3 and starts from P11.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Hungarian GP

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix preview info.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: