F1 Starting Grid 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Hungarian GP Race at Hungaroring
30 July 2022 by    2 min read

Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Hungaroring circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Is there a 'changing of the guard' at Mercedes?

George Russell

He did it! Mercedes driver George Russell scored his very first pole position on the Hungaroring today. After yesterday's bad second free practice, things looks rather bad for the Mercedes team being 8th and 11th on the timesheets.

But the team from Brackley now seemed to have cracked the code to get the W13 also working during qualifying  and scoring their first pole of the 2022 season. Russell's first run in Q3 was already good enough for P2, but in his final run the track got a lot quicker and the British driver even outqualified both Ferrari driver who were the sheer favourites to score pole position for tomorrow's 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix. He even overqualified his  pole king teammate Lewis Hamilton who scored an amazing 103 pole positions in total.

2022 F1 Constructors' Championship leaders Red Bull Racing experienced their worst quali session of the season. Max Verstappen had an engine problem on his final lap and will start from P10 if nothing has to be replaced on his power unit. His Mexican teammate Sergio Pérez even didn't make it into Q3 and starts from P11.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Hungarian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gapTyres
163George RussellMercedes1:17,377S
255Carlos SainzFerrari1:17,421+0,044sM
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:17,567+0,190sM
44Lando NorrisMcLaren1:17,769+0,392sM
531Esteban OconAlpine1:18,018+0,641sM
614Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:18,078+0,701sM
744Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:18,142+0,765sM
877Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:18,157+0,780sM
93Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:18,379+1,002sM
101Max VerstappenRed Bull1:18,823+1,446sM
1111Sergio PérezRed Bull1:18,516+1,139sFree
1224Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:18,573+1,196sFree
1320Kevin MagnussenHaas1:18,825+1,448sFree
1418Lance StrollAston Martin1:19,137+1,760sFree
1547Mick SchumacherHaas1:19,202+1,825sFree
1622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:19,240+1,863sFree
1723Alexander AlbonWilliams1:19,256+1,879sFree
185Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:19,273+1,896sFree
1910Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:19,527+2,150sFree
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:19,570+2,193sFree

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix preview info.

 

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.