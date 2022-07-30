F1 Starting Grid 2022 Hungarian GP Race at Hungaroring

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix
Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Hungaroring circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio
He did it! Mercedes driver George Russell scored his very first pole position on the Hungaroring today. After yesterday's bad second free practice, things looks rather bad for the Mercedes team being 8th and 11th on the timesheets.
But the team from Brackley now seemed to have cracked the code to get the W13 also working during qualifying and scoring their first pole of the 2022 season. Russell's first run in Q3 was already good enough for P2, but in his final run the track got a lot quicker and the British driver even outqualified both Ferrari driver who were the sheer favourites to score pole position for tomorrow's 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix. He even overqualified his pole king teammate Lewis Hamilton who scored an amazing 103 pole positions in total.
2022 F1 Constructors' Championship leaders Red Bull Racing experienced their worst quali session of the season. Max Verstappen had an engine problem on his final lap and will start from P10 if nothing has to be replaced on his power unit. His Mexican teammate Sergio Pérez even didn't make it into Q3 and starts from P11.
F1 Starting Grid 2022 Hungarian GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|Tyres
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:17,377
|S
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:17,421
|+0,044s
|M
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:17,567
|+0,190s
|M
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:17,769
|+0,392s
|M
|5
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:18,018
|+0,641s
|M
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:18,078
|+0,701s
|M
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:18,142
|+0,765s
|M
|8
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:18,157
|+0,780s
|M
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:18,379
|+1,002s
|M
|10
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:18,823
|+1,446s
|M
|11
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:18,516
|+1,139s
|Free
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:18,573
|+1,196s
|Free
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:18,825
|+1,448s
|Free
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:19,137
|+1,760s
|Free
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:19,202
|+1,825s
|Free
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:19,240
|+1,863s
|Free
|17
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:19,256
|+1,879s
|Free
|18
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:19,273
|+1,896s
|Free
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:19,527
|+2,150s
|Free
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:19,570
|+2,193s
|Free
