Second Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Hungarian F1 GP (FP2)

Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring circuit

Weather: dry 32.9°C

Tarmac: dry 49.4°C

Humidity : 26%

Wind : 2.0 m/s S

Pressure: 985.5 bar

The second free practice for the Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix was right away busy from the very first second. After five minutes Charles Leclerc put in the quickest lap to 1:18.911 min on a set of medium compound tyres. His teammate Carlos Sainz was second, while Max Verstappen was 4th. The complete top 10 was on mediums, except Alex Albon in the Williams who clocked the 6th lap time for now. The Williams team was the only team that ran the softs at that moment.

After eight minutes Lewis Hamilton was 8th quickest in the Mercedes, but was looking at a gap towards Leclerc of 1.9 sec. He came on the radio and asked his team quite amazed if the Ferrari drivers were also using the medium tyres.

20 minutes into the session Albon had stopped at turn 1 and caused a yellow flag for a while. Albon had spun off while braking for the turn and almost made a 360. He was able to go on by himself. Russell now was trying out the softs to get close to Leclerc's time, but still came 0.8s short and was only 4th fastest. McLaren driver Lando Norris also had switched from hard to soft tyres now and drove a great lap to clock the fastest lap time with 35 minutes to go and set it to 1:18.662 min for while.

Halfway this second practice session in Hungary the top 10 quickest lap order was: 1. Leclerc (1:18.445 min | S), 2. Norris (+0.217s | S), 3. Alonso (+0.604 | S), 4. Vettel (+0.808), 5. Sainz (+0.947s | M), 6. Pérez (+0.952 | S), 7. Bottas (+0.966 | S), 8. Hamilton (+1.102 | S), 9. Zhou (+1.160 | S) and 10. Verstappen (+1.209 | M).

With five minutes to go Leclerc's time of the half way point wasn't beaten yet. Sainz now was 3rd on soft tyres in the Ferrari. McLaren was looking good now with Ricciardo who now was on P5 on 0.427s behind Leclerc. Alonso was 6th, Vettel was 7th. Hamilton was now pushed out of the top 10 on P11. Verstappen also had improved to P4 (+0.283s) on softs.

The top 10 difference is between 1 second, while the top 20 is almost within 2 seconds.

1:17,012 min was the fastest lap time of last year's FP2 in Hungary. It was clocked by Valtteri Bottas with the Mercedes W12.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Hungarian GP

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix preview info.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: