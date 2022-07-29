Second Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Hungarian F1 GP (FP2)

Second Free Practice Results 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Hungaroring circuit

Second Free Practice Results 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel driving the Aston Martin AMR03 on the Hungaroring during practice for the 2022 GP

Weather: dry  32.9°C
Tarmac: dry  49.4°C
Humidity : 26%
Wind : 2.0 m/s S
Pressure: 985.5 bar

The second free practice for the Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix was right away busy from the very first second. After five minutes Charles Leclerc put in the quickest lap to 1:18.911 min on a set of medium compound tyres. His teammate Carlos Sainz was second, while Max Verstappen was 4th.  The complete top 10 was on mediums, except Alex Albon in the Williams who clocked the 6th lap time for now. The Williams team was the only team that ran the softs at that moment.

After eight minutes Lewis Hamilton was 8th quickest in the Mercedes, but was looking at a gap towards Leclerc of 1.9 sec. He came on the radio and asked his team quite amazed if the Ferrari drivers were also using the medium tyres.

20 minutes into the session Albon had stopped at turn 1 and caused a yellow flag for a while. Albon had spun off while braking for the turn and almost made a 360. He was able to go on by himself. Russell now was trying out the softs to get close to Leclerc's time, but still came 0.8s short and was only 4th fastest. McLaren driver Lando Norris also had switched from hard to soft tyres now and drove a great lap to clock the fastest lap time with 35 minutes to go and set it to 1:18.662 min for while.

Halfway this second practice session in Hungary the top 10 quickest lap order was: 1. Leclerc (1:18.445 min | S), 2. Norris (+0.217s | S), 3. Alonso (+0.604 | S), 4. Vettel (+0.808), 5. Sainz (+0.947s | M), 6. Pérez (+0.952 | S), 7. Bottas (+0.966 | S), 8. Hamilton (+1.102 | S), 9. Zhou (+1.160 | S) and 10. Verstappen (+1.209 | M).

With five minutes to go Leclerc's time of the half way point wasn't beaten yet. Sainz now was 3rd on soft tyres in the Ferrari. McLaren was looking good now with Ricciardo who now was on P5 on 0.427s behind Leclerc. Alonso was 6th, Vettel was 7th. Hamilton was now pushed out of the top 10 on P11. Verstappen also had improved to P4 (+0.283s) on softs.

The top 10 difference is between 1 second, while the top 20 is almost within 2 seconds.

1:17,012 min was the fastest lap time of last year's FP2 in Hungary. It was clocked by Valtteri Bottas with the Mercedes W12.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Hungarian GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:18,44526S
24Lando NorrisMcLaren1:18,662+0,217s29S
355Carlos SainzFerrari1:18,676+0,231s29S
41Max VerstappenRed Bull1:18,728+0,283s26S
53Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:18,872+0,427s27S
614Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:19,049+0,604s30S
75Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:19,253+0,808s31S
863George RussellMercedes1:19,355+0,910s28S
911Sergio PérezRed Bull1:19,397+0,952s28S
1077Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:19,411+0,966s30S
1144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:19,547+1,102s23S
1224Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:19,605+1,160s26S
1331Esteban OconAlpine1:19,614+1,169s27S
1418Lance StrollAston Martin1:19,702+1,257s30S
1510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:19,730+1,285s28S
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:19,818+1,373s29S
1747Mick SchumacherHaas1:19,985+1,540s28S
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:20,488+2,043s30S
1922Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:20,521+2,076s31S
2023Alexander AlbonWilliams1:20,615+2,170s20S

