First Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Hungarian F1 GP (FP1)

Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring circuit

Weather: dry 32.7°C

Tarmac: dry 54.6°C

Humidity : 27%

Wind : 2.4 m/s SE

Pressure: 987.2 bar

The track was very green at the start of the first practice for the upcoming 2022 Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix. After five minutes of practice Max Verstappen had put the quickest lap time up till then with the Red Bull RB18 and clocked a 1:21.235 min. on a set of soft tyres.

Because of the suspected thunderstorm for tomorrow, we saw the teams test out the three types of tyres compounds very early in the session. McLaren and Red Bull were also driving around with huge aero-racks to check out the airflow around the car in real life.

Fifteen minutes into the session Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had driven the fastest lap. He now had recorded a 1:19.863 min, also on a set of 'soft' tyres. Verstappen was on P2 only 0.009s, while the other Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was still 0.321s behind his teammate.

Halfway the session the leaderboard top 10 order was: 1. Leclerc (1:19.426 | S), 2. Verstappen (+0.244s | S), 3. Sainz (+0.245s | S), 4. Hamilton (+0.284s | S), 5. Pérez (+0.768s | S), 6. Ricciardo (+0.952s | M), 7. Schumacher (+1.601s | S), 8. Norris (1.914s | M), 9. Ocon (+2.103s | M) and 10. Russell (+2.265s | H).

A few minutes later Mercedes driver George Russell had gone a lot quicker on a set of soft tyres and now and had been driven the second fastest lap time with the W13.

With fifteen minutes to go Verstappen had improved again and drove the first sub 1:19 lap time of the weekend. He was 0.159s quicker now than his 2022 drivers' title rival Leclerc. Pérez was still a second slower than his Red Bull teammate. Even McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo was faster than the Mexican driver.

In the end Sainz was quickest in the Ferrari with Verstappen on only 0.130s behind him.

1:17,550 min was the fastest lap time of last year's FP1 in Hungary. It was clocked by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB16B.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Hungarian GP

