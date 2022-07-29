First Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Hungarian F1 GP (FP1)

First Free Practice Results 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

29 July 2022 by    3 min read

Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Hungaroring circuit

First Free Practice Results 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Max Verstappen driving the Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Weather: dry  32.7°C
Tarmac: dry  54.6°C
Humidity : 27%
Wind : 2.4 m/s SE
Pressure: 987.2 bar

The track was very green at the start of the first practice for the upcoming 2022 Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix. After five minutes of practice Max Verstappen had put the quickest lap time up till then with the Red Bull RB18  and clocked a 1:21.235 min. on a set of soft tyres.

Because of the suspected thunderstorm for tomorrow, we saw the teams test out the three types of tyres compounds very early in the session. McLaren and Red Bull were also driving around with huge aero-racks to check out the airflow around the car in real life.

Fifteen minutes into the session Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had driven the fastest lap. He now had recorded a 1:19.863 min, also on a set of 'soft' tyres. Verstappen was on P2 only 0.009s, while the other Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was still 0.321s behind his teammate.

Halfway the session the leaderboard  top 10 order was: 1. Leclerc (1:19.426 | S), 2. Verstappen (+0.244s | S), 3. Sainz (+0.245s | S), 4. Hamilton (+0.284s | S), 5. Pérez (+0.768s | S), 6. Ricciardo (+0.952s | M), 7. Schumacher (+1.601s | S), 8. Norris (1.914s | M), 9. Ocon (+2.103s | M) and 10. Russell (+2.265s | H).

A few minutes later Mercedes driver George Russell had gone a lot quicker on a set of soft tyres and now and had been driven the second fastest lap time with the W13.

With fifteen minutes to go Verstappen had improved again and drove the first sub 1:19 lap time of the weekend. He was 0.159s quicker now than his 2022 drivers' title rival Leclerc. Pérez was still a second slower than his Red Bull teammate. Even McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo was faster than the Mexican driver.

In the end Sainz was quickest in the Ferrari with Verstappen on only 0.130s behind him.

1:17,550 min was the fastest lap time of last year's FP1 in Hungary. It was clocked by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB16B.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Hungarian GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
155Carlos SainzFerrari1:18,75026S
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:18,880+0,130s24S
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:19,039+0,289s26S
44Lando NorrisMcLaren1:19,299+0,549s21S
563George RussellMercedes1:19,606+0,856s28S
611Sergio PérezRed Bull1:19,622+0,872s24S
744Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:19,710+0,960s25S
83Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:19,841+1,091s28S
931Esteban OconAlpine1:20,348+1,598s30S
1014Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:20,377+1,627s27S
115Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:20,383+1,633s26S
1218Lance StrollAston Martin1:20,414+1,664s25S
1310Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:20,456+1,706s28S
1422Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:20,695+1,945s27S
1524Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:20,810+2,060s23S
1623Alexander AlbonWilliams1:20,834+2,084s28S
1720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:20,921+2,171s24S
1847Mick SchumacherHaas1:21,027+2,277s25S
1988Robert KubicaAlfa Romeo1:21,179+2,429s20S
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:21,413+2,663s27S

