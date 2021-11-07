2021 Mexico Grand Prix: F1 Race winner, GP results & report

Event: Mexico F1 Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry 22.9°C

Tarmac: dry 48.2°C

Humidity: 27.3%

Wind: 0.3 m/s SW

Pressure: 783.1 bar

Max Verstappen scored his 19th race win today. The Dutch driver won the Mexico F1 GP for the 3rd time. It was his 9th race win of the 2021 season. The Red Bull driver started from P3 and moved up to P1 at the first corner of the first lap. It was the 74th race win for Red Bull Racing.

2021 Mexican F1 GP Race Report

The start of the race was the most exciting part of the race. All cars got away clean and the top 3, Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) started from pole while Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) who started 2nd and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) from P3, stayed close behind to get a nice slipstream down the 800 meters long straight to turn 1.

Halfway the straight Bottas went a bit to the right to defend his P1 to Hamilton and cleared the way for Verstappen who was behind the Finn, to get along side him to snatch away P1 by braking very late into the corner.

Hamilton also passed Bottas on the inside and Daniel Ricciardo in the McLaren, who also had a great start, could not avoid the Mercedes of Bottas when he turned into first corner. Bottas spun and Ricciardo's front wing was demolished. Both driver had to pit. Ricciardo for a new front wing and tyres. Bottas only for tyres. Both drivers switched from the medium to the hard tyre compound tyres.

A few moments later Esteban Ocon's Alpine got hit from both sides on his front tyres. First he got hit by the Haas of Mick Schumacher and 1 moment later his car got hit by the AlphaTauri of Tsunoda. Schumacher and Tsunoda had to retire their car, while Ocon unbelievably could go on. The safety car was deployed to clean up the track and recover the damaged cars and after 4 laps the safety car period ended. Verstappen already slammed the gas in the stadium section to pull a gap towards his rival Hamilton of 0.9s, to prevent being slip streamed by Hamilton on the long start/finish straight.

In lap 8 Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen had a nice fight with George Russell for P9, while Verstappen took the fastest lap to 1:21.520 min. Hamilton was about 0.5 sec. slower than Verstappen now and losing ground.

In lap 14 Verstappen was leading Hamilton by 4.2s. The first of the top 10 who did a regular pit stop was Antonio Giovinazzi, who pitted with the Alfa Romeo in lap 17 to switch from medium to hard compound tyres. The Italian driver returned to the track on P13.

Hamilton got 2.4s pitstop to get a fresh set of hard compound tyres in lap 30 and came out behind the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc on P5 who pitted at the end of the lap and clear the way again for the Mercedes driver to pull out a virtual lead on Perez. Two laps later Hamilton put the fastest lap on his name to earn the extra point.

Verstappen did his hard tyre pits stop in lap 34. Perez was given the lead now and was the first ever Mexican driver who led the Mexican F1 GP.

Bottas certainly had a hard day at the office. He first got passed by Verstappen and Hamilton and then got hit from behind by Ricciardo in turn 1 and now was stuck behind the McLaren until the Australian driver did his pitstop in lap 38.

Bottas now at last could get passed by pushing and do his pitstop three laps later. The Finn did everything right but the Mercedes team messed up the pitstop that took 11.7 sec. They made an error with fitting on the left front wheel. He returned to the track as 15th and had lost 4 places and now even was three places behind Ricciardo.

Perez also got a new set of hard tyres in lap 43 had driven the quickest lap time two laps later to try and overtake Hamilton for P2. The Mexican driver now was 7.6s behind the British driver. Perez got very close and even got into the DRS zone to try and pass Hamilton, but Hamilton got him covered.

Until Bottas pitted for a set op softs in his 68th lap, Verstappen had driven the fastest lap and earned the extra point. Bottas did what he was asked to do and even broke the lap record to steel away the extra point from Verstappen.

Classification 2021 Mexico GP

Fastest lap: 1:17.774 min by Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes (no.77) in lap 69

