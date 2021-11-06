F1 Starting Grid 2021 Mexican Grand Prix Race at Mexcio City

Event: Mexico F1 Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry 27.9°C

Tarmac: dry 38.0°C

Humidity: 59.9%

Wind: 1.0 m/s SE

Pressure: 992.5 bar

Warm-up lap starts at: 13:00 Local | 20:00 CET | 19:00 UK | 11:00 LA | 03:00 Tokio

The Mercedes team did a perfect job again by beating the much faster Red Bulls during qualifying. After FP3 things looked very bad for the German team. Lewis Hamilton didn't beat his teammate Valtteri Bottas, who has a lot of engines to use now. It looked like his engine was turned up higher than Hamilton's engine and could score his 19th F1 pole position.

Whether or not a pole position is something you want at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is yet to be seen. The last three editions the man on pole didn't win the race. So nothing is lost for Red Bull, who were very fast during practice on the tire compound they will race on tomorrow.

In the last stint of Q3 both Red Bull Racing drivers got surprised by Yuki Tsunoda, who went off track on the most difficult part of the track.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Mexico GP

*Penalty

