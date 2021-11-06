F1 Starting Grid 2021 Mexican Grand Prix Race at Mexcio City

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Mexico Grand Prix

6 November 2021
 1

Event: Mexico F1 Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Valtteri Bottas driving the Mercedes in Mexico City

Weather: dry 27.9°C
Tarmac: dry 38.0°C
Humidity: 59.9%
Wind: 1.0 m/s SE
Pressure: 992.5 bar

Warm-up lap starts at: 13:00 Local | 20:00 CET | 19:00 UK | 11:00 LA | 03:00 Tokio

The Mercedes team did a perfect job again by beating the much faster Red Bulls during qualifying. After FP3 things looked very bad for the German team. Lewis Hamilton didn't beat his teammate Valtteri Bottas, who has a lot of engines to use now. It looked like his engine was turned up higher than Hamilton's engine and could score his 19th F1 pole position.

Whether or not a pole position is something you want at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is yet to be seen. The last three editions the man on pole didn't win the race. So nothing is lost for Red Bull, who were very fast during practice on the tire compound they will race on tomorrow.

In the last stint of Q3 both Red Bull Racing drivers got surprised by Yuki Tsunoda, who went off track on the most difficult part of the track.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Mexico GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gapTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:15,875🟡M
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:16,020+0,145s🟡M
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:16,225+0,350s🟡M
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:16,342+0,467s🟡M
510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:16,456+0,581s🟡M
655Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:16,761+0,886s🟡M
73Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:16,763+0,888s🟡M
816Charles LeclercFerrari1:16,837+0,962s🟡M
95Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:17,746+1,871sFree
107Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:17,958+2,083sFree
1199Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:18,290+2,415sFree
1214Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:18,452+2,577sFree
136Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:18,756+2,881sFree
1447Mick SchumacherHaas1:18,858+2,983sFree
159Nikita MazepinHaas1:19,303+3,428sFree
1663*George RussellWilliams1:18,172+2,297sFree
174*Lando NorrisMcLaren1:36,830+20,955s🟡M
1822*Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:17,158+1,283s🔴S
1931*Esteban OconAlpine1:18,405+2,530sFree
2018*Lance StrollAston Martin1:20,873+4,998sFree

*Penalty

