F1 Starting Grid 2021 Mexican Grand Prix Race at Mexcio City

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Mexico Grand Prix
Event: Mexico F1 Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Weather: dry 27.9°C
Tarmac: dry 38.0°C
Humidity: 59.9%
Wind: 1.0 m/s SE
Pressure: 992.5 bar
Warm-up lap starts at: 13:00 Local | 20:00 CET | 19:00 UK | 11:00 LA | 03:00 Tokio
The Mercedes team did a perfect job again by beating the much faster Red Bulls during qualifying. After FP3 things looked very bad for the German team. Lewis Hamilton didn't beat his teammate Valtteri Bottas, who has a lot of engines to use now. It looked like his engine was turned up higher than Hamilton's engine and could score his 19th F1 pole position.
Whether or not a pole position is something you want at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is yet to be seen. The last three editions the man on pole didn't win the race. So nothing is lost for Red Bull, who were very fast during practice on the tire compound they will race on tomorrow.
In the last stint of Q3 both Red Bull Racing drivers got surprised by Yuki Tsunoda, who went off track on the most difficult part of the track.
F1 Starting Grid 2021 Mexico GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|Tyres
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:15,875
|🟡M
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:16,020
|+0,145s
|🟡M
|3
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16,225
|+0,350s
|🟡M
|4
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:16,342
|+0,467s
|🟡M
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:16,456
|+0,581s
|🟡M
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:16,761
|+0,886s
|🟡M
|7
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:16,763
|+0,888s
|🟡M
|8
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:16,837
|+0,962s
|🟡M
|9
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:17,746
|+1,871s
|Free
|10
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17,958
|+2,083s
|Free
|11
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:18,290
|+2,415s
|Free
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:18,452
|+2,577s
|Free
|13
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:18,756
|+2,881s
|Free
|14
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:18,858
|+2,983s
|Free
|15
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|1:19,303
|+3,428s
|Free
|16
|63
|*George Russell
|Williams
|1:18,172
|+2,297s
|Free
|17
|4
|*Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:36,830
|+20,955s
|🟡M
|18
|22
|*Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:17,158
|+1,283s
|🔴S
|19
|31
|*Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:18,405
|+2,530s
|Free
|20
|18
|*Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:20,873
|+4,998s
|Free
*Penalty
