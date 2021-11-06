Event: Mexico F1 Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry 17.5°C

Tarmac: dry 35.5°C

Humidity: 41.4%

Wind: 0.5 m/s W

Pressure: 786.5 bar

It took a 6 minutes before a car entered the track at the third and final practice before qualifying for the 2021 Mexican Formula 1 Grand Prix. AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda was the first driver that entered the high altitude track in Mexico City. The car of the rookie driver was on a set op used soft tyres.

The weather is set fair and warm again, but the track very slippery because of a lot of oil spills.

It took 25 minutes before both Mercedes drivers turned up to do their practice. Lando Norris was quickest up till then in the McLaren with a 1:18.770 lap time. Both Mercedes drivers were 1 sec faster right away. Valtteri Bottas was quickest with a 1:18.661 and Hamilton second on 0.145 behind his teammate all on soft tyres.

Home driver Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen didn't clock any lap time up till then. When Perez came out with 34 minutes to go he clocked the quickest lap time. The Mexican driver was 0.036s faster than Bottas. After Perez, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had gone faster and stole away P1 being 0.412s quicker. Verstappen now also was putting in some laps.

The first lap time of the Dutch driver was right away 0.3s quicker than his teammate who was the man to beat at that moment and clocked a 1:17.537 min.

With 10 minutes to go all drivers started to practice their qualifying pace on the soft tyres and Perez ended up as quickest. The huge crowd gone wild when he drove the quickest lap time of the session and the weekend up till now. Both Red Bull drivers showed the RB16B is the car to beat this weekend. Even both Mercedes drivers couldn't keep up and where over half a second slower. Best of the rest Carlos Sainz even was over 1 second behind on P4.

Last time Charles Leclerc was quickest in FP3. The Ferrari driver then clocked a 1:16.145 min on soft tyres.

FP3 Times Table 2021 Mexico GP

