Event: Mexico F1 Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry 21.4°C

Tarmac: dry 45°C

Humidity: 20.9%

Wind: 0.4 m/s NW

Pressure: 783.8 bar

Valtteri Bottas qualified as quickest for the 19th time in his F1 career and scored pole position for tomorrow's Mexico Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver will start from P1 for 3rd time this season. It was the 132nd pole for the Mercedes F1 team.

Q1

MIck Schumacher was the first who entered the track to set try and get the most out of the Haas car. Afte Schumacher had set his lap time all other cars went out to get their fastest lap time recorded. Only both Mercedes drivers and Williams driver George Russel were still in the garage.

With 11 minutes to go Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll crashed in the last corner (turn 17) and caused a red flag that stopped the session to recover his wrecked car and barrier repairs. Stroll was okay, but was brought to the medical center for precaution checks. At that moment only 7 drivers had set a lap time, with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc on P1 with a 1:17.991 min, Sebastian Vettel was second on 0.5s and Carlos Sainz was 3rd on 0.6s.

It took about 20 minutes before the session got restarted. When Sainz went out his engine didn't rev up and it took a while before he got it going on. He asked the Ferrari team what to do and all the sudden he accelerated again. After all drivers had driven their first lap, Max Verstappen showed he was on it and was 0.663s faster than his Red Bull teammate with a great lap time of 1:16.788 min.

With 5 minutes to go the driver in the elimination zone were: Nikita Mazepin (Haas), George Russell (Williams), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine). Russell and Ocon improved to get into Q2.and pushed out Mick Schumacher and Nicolas Latifi..

Q2

In Q2 Verstappen again was fastest after the first stint with a lap time of 1:16.483 min. Hamilton was second on only 0.016s in the Mercedes and rookie Tsunoda was on an amazing 3rd only 0.218s slower than Verstappen.

With 5 minutes to go the drivers in the drop zone were: Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Ocon, Russell and Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin). In the end nobody improved enough to get into Q3. After the second stint Hamilton even was quickest by 0.009s with a lap time of 1:16.474.

Q3

After the first stint both Mercedes drivers took one and two. Bottas was quickest with a 1:15.875 and Hamilton second 0.145 behind his teammate. Verstappen was 3rd on 0.350s and was fighting with some overteer.throughout his lap. Perez was 4th only 1 tent behind Verstappen.

The second stint Both Red Bulls went out before both Mercedes drivers. Verstappen was behind Perez and Hamilton behind Bottas. Unfortunately for Verstappen, Tsunoda went of and caused Perez also to run very wide and cause yellow flag which Verstappen had to slow down for.

Last times pole was scored by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull with a lap time of 1:14.758 min.

Qualifying Times 2021 Mexico GP

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: