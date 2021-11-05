Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Mexico F1 GP (FP2)

Event: Mexico F1 Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry 21.3°C

Tarmac: dry 42.4°C

Humidity: 30%

Wind: 0.5 m/s W

Pressure: 782.5 bar

Kimi Raikkonen again was the first who got out of the pits to start off the second practice for the 2021 Mexican F1 GP. There still was some dust pulled up behind the cars, but a lot less than in FP1.

Almost all cars went out to start there practice program, which caused a que at the stadium section. After ten minutes Max Verstappen was fastest on the medium tyre compound. The Red Bull driver clocked a 1:18.206 min. His rival Hamilton was 3rd fastest behind Sergio Perez with a 1:18.779, but he did that with the slower hard tyres. Unfortunately for Hamilton, his lap time got deleted, due to the new double yellow flags rule.

Williams driver George Russell had a gearbox problem with 45 minutes to go and returned to the pits to check out his car. Verstappen went on and improved his lap time after 8 laps his quickest time was a 1:17.301 min on soft tyres. This was 0.509s faster than Lewis Hamilton who was second fastest in the Mercedes. His teammate Valtteri Bottas was third on 0.731s behind Verstappen. Sergio Perez was 4th on 0.933s and Pierre Gasly was 5th on 1.128s in the AlphaTauri.

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo was also out of his car, due to mechanical problems. Russell who had gearbox problems also had stepped out of his car and even had changed clothes, that indicated he would not return behind the wheel this session.

Last time Sebastian Vettel was quickest in FP2. The then Ferrari driver then clocked a 1:16.607 min on soft tyres.

