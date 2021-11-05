Event: Mexico F1 Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry 18.6°C

Tarmac: dry 39.8°C

Humidity: 46.2%

Wind: 0.2 m/s SW

Pressure: 784.8 bar

The skies were blue and the track was green and dusty at the start of the firsr practice for the 2021 Mexican Formula 1 Grand Prix in Mexico City. Kimi Raikkonen was the first to go out on the already packed grandstands.

A lot of fans will be there to see their fellow countryman Sergio Perez in action who is drivin one of the best cars in the field this season. Perez has a big chance for a podium finish this Sunday. Because the Red Bull cars generate the most downforce, the have the biggest advantage on the 2.000 meters high track, were there is 25% less oxygen and downforce.

After 10 minutes Valtteri Bottas topped the timesheet with a 1:20.459 min. At that the same time Charles Leclerc spun his Ferrari in turn 16 and crashed backwards into the wall. Perez did the same and both drivers went into the pits for the necessary repairs that took a while.

After 20 minutes in the session both title rivals were topping the timesheet. Hamilton was fastest with a 1:20.085 min on soft tyres. His title rival Max Verstappen was second 0.129s but was driving on the hard compound tyres.

With 25 minutes to go the track seemed to get a bit cleaner. Kimi Raikkonen moved up to P4 in the Alfa Romeo and Valtteri Bottas moved up to P1 with a 1:18.834 min. Carlos Sainz went fastest on a set of soft tyres with the Ferrari. Verstappen now also came out for the first time on the soft tyres. The Dutchman clocked the fastest lap time right away and put it on 1:18.464 min. Almost 0.4s faster than Bottas and over 0.5s quicker than Hamilton who was 3rd.

With 21 minutes to go Perez' car was fixed and the home driver got out of the pits to get back into the fight. Leclerc came out a minutes later with a new rear wing.

10 minutes before the end Bottas moved up to P1 with a 1:18.341 min, Hamilton was second only 0.076s behind his teammate and Versatppen was 3rd on 0.123s. Best of the rest was again Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri on P4 on 0.644s.

Last time Lewis Hamilton was quickest in FP1. The Mercedes driver then clocked a 1:17.327 min on soft tyres.

FP1 Times Table 2021 Mexico GP

