Event: Hungarian Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring

Weather: dry 26.8°C

Tarmac: dry 32.6°C

Humidity : 76.9%

Wind : 0.3 m/s SE

Pressure: 977.7 bar

Esteban Ocon won his first F1 race and his 2nd podium finish at the 2021 Hungarian F1 GP today. He started from P8. It was also the first race win for the Alpine F1 team.

Fifteen minutes before the start of the race it started to drizzle on the Hungaroring. Because of the rain race control decided to start the race on the intermediate rain tyres. Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen had a good start.

Valtteri Bottas who started from P3 had a really bad start and caused a huge collision at turn 1 because he hit the brakes way to late behind the McLaren of Lando Norris. Bottas collided into the back of Norris, which caused Norris to collide into Verstappen's Red Bull. After Bottas hit Norris, he also hit the Red Bull of Sergio Perez who retired the car nearly at the end of the first lap.

Lance Stroll also braked to late with the Aston Martin in turn 1 and collided into the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc total 5 cars had to retire their car.

Because of the huge crash at turn 1 the race got red flagged to clean up the track and let the teams do the needed repairs on the damaged cars. Esteban Ocon who started from P8 came out turn 1 as second.

The restart was a bizarre sight because Lewis Hamilton was the only one who didn't pit for slicks and started on his own. George Russell came out as first out of the pits, but had a technical problem which cost him 6 places. Hamilton pitted one lap later and lost the lead to Ocon. The British driver lost 14 places and was dead last after his pitstop.

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams) was 3rd. During the pit stops during the restart Kimi Raikkonen hit the Haas of Nikita Mazepin which broke his right steering rod and the Russian driver to retire.

Championship leader Max Verstappen was driving on P11 had was trying to pass the Haas of Mick Schumacher in a very damaged Red Bull. The Dutchman was very lucky to be able to continue after the severe hit by the McLaren of Norris in the first lap.

Sebastian Vettel pitted at the end of lap 36 to switch from medium to hard tyres to try and do an undercut to pass race leader Ocon. The Alpine driver did his pitstop one lap later and kept his lead. Vettel did came a lot closer and was driving on his tail now. Because of Ocon's pitstop Fernando Alonso became the race leader. The Spanish driver did his pitstop in lap 40 and returned to the track as 5th.

With 25 laps to go Ocon was first, Vettel was second and Sainz was 3rd. Hamilton was chasing Sainz on P4 only 1.1s behind him. Alonso was on P5 and closing down the gap towards Hamilton. After his pitstop he was 7.3s behind and in lap 48 he had closed down the gap ot 4.3s. Hamilton got a used set of medium tyres that lap and returned 5 sec. before Yuki Tsunoda in the AlphaTauri and 13.3s behind Alonso.

Hamilton was driving lap times which were 3 to 4 sec. faster than the rest of the field. In lap 55 Hamilton was all over the back of Alonso, but Hamilton could not make several overtaking maneuvers stick.

It took Hamilton 10 laps to get pass Alonso for P4. The Spanish driver was defending like only a e champion can. Two laps later Hamilton also overtook Carlos Sainz for P3 to climb on the podium.

Pierre Gasly pitted in lap 68 to steal away the extra point Hamilton got by driving the fastest lap of the race.

Classification 2021 Hungarian GP

Fastest lap: 1:18.394 min by Pierre Gasly with the AlphaTauri in lap 70

