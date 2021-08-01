Event: Hungarian Grand Prix
Track: Hungaroring
Weather: dry 26.8°C
Tarmac: dry 32.6°C
Humidity : 76.9%
Wind : 0.3 m/s SE
Pressure: 977.7 bar
Esteban Ocon won his first F1 race and his 2nd podium finish at the 2021 Hungarian F1 GP today. He started from P8. It was also the first race win for the Alpine F1 team.
Fifteen minutes before the start of the race it started to drizzle on the Hungaroring. Because of the rain race control decided to start the race on the intermediate rain tyres. Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen had a good start.
Valtteri Bottas who started from P3 had a really bad start and caused a huge collision at turn 1 because he hit the brakes way to late behind the McLaren of Lando Norris. Bottas collided into the back of Norris, which caused Norris to collide into Verstappen's Red Bull. After Bottas hit Norris, he also hit the Red Bull of Sergio Perez who retired the car nearly at the end of the first lap.
Lance Stroll also braked to late with the Aston Martin in turn 1 and collided into the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc total 5 cars had to retire their car.
Because of the huge crash at turn 1 the race got red flagged to clean up the track and let the teams do the needed repairs on the damaged cars. Esteban Ocon who started from P8 came out turn 1 as second.
The restart was a bizarre sight because Lewis Hamilton was the only one who didn't pit for slicks and started on his own. George Russell came out as first out of the pits, but had a technical problem which cost him 6 places. Hamilton pitted one lap later and lost the lead to Ocon. The British driver lost 14 places and was dead last after his pitstop.
Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams) was 3rd. During the pit stops during the restart Kimi Raikkonen hit the Haas of Nikita Mazepin which broke his right steering rod and the Russian driver to retire.
Championship leader Max Verstappen was driving on P11 had was trying to pass the Haas of Mick Schumacher in a very damaged Red Bull. The Dutchman was very lucky to be able to continue after the severe hit by the McLaren of Norris in the first lap.
Sebastian Vettel pitted at the end of lap 36 to switch from medium to hard tyres to try and do an undercut to pass race leader Ocon. The Alpine driver did his pitstop one lap later and kept his lead. Vettel did came a lot closer and was driving on his tail now. Because of Ocon's pitstop Fernando Alonso became the race leader. The Spanish driver did his pitstop in lap 40 and returned to the track as 5th.
With 25 laps to go Ocon was first, Vettel was second and Sainz was 3rd. Hamilton was chasing Sainz on P4 only 1.1s behind him. Alonso was on P5 and closing down the gap towards Hamilton. After his pitstop he was 7.3s behind and in lap 48 he had closed down the gap ot 4.3s. Hamilton got a used set of medium tyres that lap and returned 5 sec. before Yuki Tsunoda in the AlphaTauri and 13.3s behind Alonso.
Hamilton was driving lap times which were 3 to 4 sec. faster than the rest of the field. In lap 55 Hamilton was all over the back of Alonso, but Hamilton could not make several overtaking maneuvers stick.
It took Hamilton 10 laps to get pass Alonso for P4. The Spanish driver was defending like only a e champion can. Two laps later Hamilton also overtook Carlos Sainz for P3 to climb on the podium.
Pierre Gasly pitted in lap 68 to steal away the extra point Hamilton got by driving the fastest lap of the race.
|2021 Hungarian F1 GP Results
|FP1 2021 Hungarian F1 GP
|FP2 2021 Hungarian F1 GP
|FP3 2021 Hungarian F1 GP
|Quali 2021 Hungarian F1 GP
|Startgrid 2021 Hungarian F1 GP
✅ Check out F1 Standings 2021 Championship
✅ Check out F1 Teams & Drivers 2021 Overview
✅ Check out F1 2021 Calendar
✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Ranking
Classification 2021 Hungarian GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|02:04:43.199
|70
|8
|25
|2
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|70
|1
|18
|3
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|70
|15
|15
|4
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|70
|9
|12
|5
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|70
|5
|11
|6
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|70
|16
|8
|7
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+0 laps
|70
|18
|6
|8
|63
| George Russell
|Williams
|+0 laps
|70
|17
|4
|9
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|70
|3
|2
|10
|7
| Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|69
|13
|1
|11
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+1 lap
|69
|11
|0
|12
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+1 lap
|69
|20
|0
|13
|99
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|69
|14
|0
|DNF
|9
| Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|Collision
|3
|19
|0
|DNF
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Collision
|2
|6
|0
|DNF
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|Collision
|0
|4
|0
|DNF
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Collision
|0
|12
|0
|DNF
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Collision
|0
|7
|0
|DNF
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Collision
|0
|2
|0
|DSQ
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|Fuel
|70
|10
|0
Fastest lap: 1:18.394 min by Pierre Gasly with the AlphaTauri in lap 70
Check out more items on this website about:
JWN F1 news report.
Lewis the Great put on a another, stellar and stupendous drive for a podium finish after an immense cock up by his team. Fortunately, the GOAT is who he is so he was able to salvage the rubbish team decision at a restart which was triggered by his zombie teammate. The Mad Max was also a casualty of the zombie. Tough luck on the kid. Congrats to Ocon for the luckiest victory he'll ever have.
In other news. the Snowflakes I hear tell are breathing a sigh of relief as the washed up driver Alonso frustrated the Hammer out of a certain 100th race victory drive by being a pain in the ass. Which is pretty much all he's good for these days apparently.
Well that about sums it up for a quirky race at the Hungaroring. To the Hammer fans, stay true. To the Snowflakes, stay frosty. That's a wrap folks.
I now turn it over to the regularly scheduled program....the Cornball Chronicles featuring the Muppet duo of Mr. Sensitive and Super Fly.
I domnt know , if its not one Merc smashing cars up its the other, and fancy Mr Goat not being able to pass old Alonso. , he was so tired at the end he had to have a sit down and cry ... maybe the crowd got to him ...all those cheers
Is it raining , yes, is it raining No lol
All this and only leads by 7 points , maybe in the break hell get married ..........? doubtfull, not in Hungary anyway
All that and only 6 points in the lead ...pitiful , no wonder he needed a lie down after the race, stellar and stupendous , well yes if your referring to Alonso lol, or perhaps Valtteri had the same problem with his brakes as Zombie Lewis did in Baku?, his team cost him the win today undoubtedly but Valtteri saved them so not all bad .and in doing so will be rewarded with a new contract , on the proviso he gets dreadlocks like Lewis
Well done GR and williams
FFS look at the list of dnf and all of those guys would have finished in front of Williams plus max was handicapped for the race and Ricardo with him be a long time before icon hits the top step again of Georgy for that matter
BOT is proving that he is an excellent teammate. He did his part and then they made a bollocks of the restart decision. lol
FFS look at the list of dnf and all of those guys would have finished in front of Williams plus max was handicapped for the race and Ricardo with him be a long time before icon hits the top step again of Georgy for that matter