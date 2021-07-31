F1 Starting Grid 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix Race at Hungaroring

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix
Event: Hungarian Grand Prix
Track: Hungaroring
Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio
The Mercedes team is back in front of Red Bull this weekend and will start from front row again for the second time this season.
In the last stint during qualifying Hamilton did seem to give both Red Bull's a hard time to get in time to the finish line during the warm-up lap by driving very slowly. Max Verstappen just made it before the countdown reached 0, but Sergio Perez who drove behind Max Verstappen was too late.
F1 Starting Grid 2021 Hungarian GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|Tyres
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:15,419
|🟡M (C3)
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:15,734
|+0,315s
|🟡M (C3)
|3
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:15,840
|+0,421s
|🔴S (C4)
|4
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:16,421
|+1,002s
|🔴S (C4)
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:16,483
|+1,064s
|🔴S (C4)
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:16,489
|+1,070s
|🔴S (C4)
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:16,496
|+1,077s
|🔴S (C4)
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:16,653
|+1,234s
|🔴S (C4)
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:16,715
|+1,296s
|🔴S (C4)
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:16,750
|+1,331s
|🔴S (C4)
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:16,871
|+1,452s
|Free
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:16,893
|+1,474s
|Free
|13
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17,564
|+2,145s
|Free
|14
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17,583
|+2,164s
|Free
|15
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|0:00,000
|-
|Free
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:17,919
|+2,500s
|Free
|17
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:17,944
|+2,525s
|Free
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:18,036
|+2,617s
|Free
|19
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|1:18,922
|+3,503s
|Free
|20
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|-
|Free
