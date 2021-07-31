F1 Starting Grid 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix Race at Hungaroring
31 July 2021

Event: Hungarian Grand Prix
Track: Hungaroring

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

The Mercedes team is back in front of Red Bull this weekend and will start from front row again for the second time this season.

In the last stint during qualifying Hamilton did seem to give both Red Bull's a hard time to get in time to the finish line during the warm-up lap by driving very slowly. Max Verstappen just made it before the countdown reached 0, but Sergio Perez who drove behind Max Verstappen was too late.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Hungarian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gapTyres
    144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:15,419🟡M (C3)
    277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:15,734+0,315s🟡M (C3)
    333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:15,840+0,421s🔴S (C4)
    411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:16,421+1,002s🔴S (C4)
    510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:16,483+1,064s🔴S (C4)
    64Lando NorrisMcLaren1:16,489+1,070s🔴S (C4)
    716Charles LeclercFerrari1:16,496+1,077s🔴S (C4)
    831Esteban OconAlpine1:16,653+1,234s🔴S (C4)
    914Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:16,715+1,296s🔴S (C4)
  105Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:16,750+1,331s🔴S (C4)
  113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:16,871+1,452sFree
  1218Lance StrollAston Martin1:16,893+1,474sFree
  137Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:17,564+2,145sFree
  1499Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:17,583+2,164sFree
  1555Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari0:00,000-Free
  1622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:17,919+2,500sFree
  1763George RussellWilliams1:17,944+2,525sFree
  186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:18,036+2,617sFree
  199Nikita MazepinHaas1:18,922+3,503sFree
  2047Mick SchumacherHaas-Free

