F1 Starting Grid 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix Race at Hungaroring

Event: Hungarian Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

The Mercedes team is back in front of Red Bull this weekend and will start from front row again for the second time this season.

In the last stint during qualifying Hamilton did seem to give both Red Bull's a hard time to get in time to the finish line during the warm-up lap by driving very slowly. Max Verstappen just made it before the countdown reached 0, but Sergio Perez who drove behind Max Verstappen was too late.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Hungarian GP

