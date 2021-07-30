Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Hungarian F1 GP (FP2)

Event: Hungarian Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring

Weather: dry 32.0°C

Tarmac: dry 62.1-58.4°C

Humidity : 50.8%

Wind : 0.6 m/s SE

Pressure: 1009.8 bar

The first to enter the scorching hot tarmac was Carlos Sainz with the Ferrari on hard tyres. His teammate Charles Leclerc used a set of mediums but wasn't quickest after 5 minutes into the session. This spot was claimed by Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who was over 1 sec. quicker than Fernando Alonso in the Alpine who also beat Lelcerc and was 3rd quickest at that moment. All drivers were on the medium tyres.

Max Verstappen who got out as one of the last on the medium tyres couldn't beat Bottas' time right away. The Dutchman was even 0.2s slower than the quickest lap time of the Finnish driver and split both Mercedes drivers by being second fastest. Sergio Perez did what was expected from him in the Red Bull by being 4th quickest on 0.595s behind Bottas who still was quickest with a 1:18.376 after 10 minutes.

Best of the rest at that moment 13 minutes into the session was Esteban Ocon with the Alpine on medium tyres and 0.8s. Hamilton made it to P1 with 45 minutes to go. He clocked a 1:18.140 min.

With 35 minutes to go Hamilton used a set of soft tyres to try and get the most out of the Mercedes. His teammate Bottas followed the same strategy. Bottas ended up as quickest with a 1:17.012 min. Hamilton was only 0.027s slower. Max Verstappen couldn't beat the Mercedes drivers and was complaining about understeer on the radio and had to settle for P3 (+0.298s).

In the second part of the sesson the teams did a lot of race simulation work and the leaderboard didn't change much.

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda who crashed in FP1 wasn't able to drive any laps until a few minutes before the end the session. The AlphaTauri mechanics almost needed the complete session to get the car ready.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP2 on Hungaroring was 1:40.464 min, driven by Sebastian Vettel with the Ferrari in the wet.

