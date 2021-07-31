Third Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Hungarian F1 GP (FP3)

Event: Hungarian Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring

Weather: dry 27.0°C

Tarmac: dry 52.8°C

Humidity : 58.0%

Wind : 0.6 m/s NW

Pressure: 982.4 bar

Not much happened in the first 5 minutes of the third practice of for the 2021 Hungarian F1 GP session. Only both Haas drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin drove some laps. Schumacher's quickest lap was a 1:21.899 min on the soft tyres.

Lewis Hamilton set his first lap time around 15 minutes into the session. He clocked a 1:18.587 on the soft tyres and was 'only' 0.680s quicker than Kimi Raikkonen in the Alfa Romeo who was fastest until then.

His title rival Max Verstappen got out the Red Bull Racing garage a few minutes later and drove a great lap right away, being 0,776s quicker than Hamilton. It looks like the understeer problem of yesterday is fixed.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas did his lap right after Verstappen and even with traffic was able to go faster than Verstappen by 0.082s. All three drivers used the quickest soft (red) tyres.

Half way the session PIerre Gasly was best of the rest on 1s behind Bottas in the AlphaTauri on P5, while Sergio Perez was 4th and only 0.2s in front of Gasly in the Red Bull.

In the last 20 minutes the drivers started to push out some qualifying laps. McLaren driver Lando Norris and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz came much closer to the lap times the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers had clocked.

17 minutes before the end of the session Schumacher caused a red flag period of 10 minutes when he lost control of the Haas in turn 11 and crashed into the barrier which destroyed the left-front side of the car. Schumacher was unhurt and walked back to the paddock.

All cars only had 8.5 minutes to do their qualifying simulation. Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi even collided with the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll coming out of the pits.

Verstappen and Hamilton improved a lot again, with Hamilton just being fastest by a small margin of 0.088s, which is a great sign for an exciting qualifying session this afternoon.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP3 on Hungaroring was 1:15.437 min, driven by Valtteri Bottas with the Mercedes W11.

FP3 Times Table 2021 Hungarian GP

