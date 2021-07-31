Event: Hungarian Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring

Weather: dry 29.6°C

Tarmac: dry 61.6°C

Humidity : 47.2%

Wind : 0.6 m/s N

Pressure: 982.7 bar

Lewis Hamilton scored his 101th F1 pole position of his career during the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Mercedes driver will start from P1 for the eight time on the Hungaroring. It was the 130th pole for the Mercedes team.

Q1

Mick Schumacher's Haas wasn't ready for qualifying yet after the German had crashed in FP3. AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda was the first who went on track. The Japanese driver kicked-off with a laptime of 1:18.163. After all cars had done their first stint Max Verstappen ended up as quickest with a 1:16.214 min and was over 0.2s quicker than his main rival.

Pierre Gasly in AlphaTauri was 0.66s0 faster than Sergio Perez in the sister team Red Bull. With 5 minutes to go the following people were in the drop zone: Tsunoda, George Russell (Williams), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), NIkita Mazepin (Haas) and Mick Schumacher (Haas). Nobody improved enough to get into Q2.

Q2

The track again was unbelievable hot with 61.6°C in Hungary. Verstappen, Perez, Bottas and Hamilton all went out on the yellow medium tyres this session. The tyre compound the drivers clock the quickest lap on in Q2 is the compound you need to start the race on tomorrow.

With 6.40 min to go the session got red flagged when Carlos Sainz spun of in the last corner and hit the barrier quite hard. The Spanish wasn't able to go on because his front wing was blocking his car.

With 5 minutes to go the following drives had to improve to get into Q3: Sainz, Lando Norris (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo). Sainz obviously could not improve, but Norris did and even was second quickest behind Verstappen. The British driver pushed out Daniel Ricciardo in the McLaren, who was only 0,5s slower than his teammate Norris.

Q3

After the first stint Hamilton was quickest with a 1:15.419 followed by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on 0.3s and Verstappen on P3 on 0.5s. Verstappen told his team that the set of tyres he used didn't have the amount of grip he was expecting.

In the last stint of the session all cars got out while both Red Bull driver went out very late and were held up a bit by Hamilton in their outlap and Perez didn't even made it soon enough to the finish line. Verstappen did improve but not enough to get a front row start.

The pole time of last year's Hungarian GP was a 1:13.447 min driven by Lewis Hamilton for the Mercedes team.

Qualifying Times 2021 Hungarian GP

