Event: Dutch Grand Prix

Track: Zandvoort circuit

Weather: dry 22.1°C

Tarmac: dry 35.6°C

Humidity : 49.4%

Wind : 0.6 m/s NE

Pressure: 1021.2 bar

Max Verstappen won his first Dutch F1 GP today it was his 7th race win of the season. The Red Bull Racing driver started from P1 and drove 64 laps in the lead to score his first home GP win. It was the 72nd race win for Red Bull Racing.

All cars got away clean at the start and went into the tight Tarzan corner. The following corners we saw both Alpines touch. Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Williams driver Nicholas Latifi both had start from the pit lane, because the teams had to modify their cars under Parc Fermé. Fernando Alonso won 2 positions in the first lap and Verstappen pulled away from the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton who was on P2 and managed to create a gap of 2 sec. after lap 1.

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly who qualified 4th with both Ferrari drivers behind did an amazing job and kept 4th place. In lap 7 Verstappen had increased his gap to Hamilton to 3s.

Haas driver Mick Schumacher had a fears battle again with his teammate and pitted in lap 7. The consequence was that Verstappen already lapped the German driver in lap 8. McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo had also improve 1 position at the start, while Alfa Romeo driver Antonio driver lost 2 place in lap 1.

Perez who started from the pits had to pit on lap 9, because his car had some huge vibration of a flatspot on his right front tyre. The flatspot was the result of lock up when the Mexican driver tried to overtake Mazepin at Tarzan corner.

In Lap 11 Sebastian Vettel also pitted. His pitstop took 2.3s, the German driver switched from soft to hard tyres. Latifi who also started from the pits did manage to pass Mazepin on the outside of Tarzan corner in lap 14. Verstappen at that point was 3.5 sec. in front of Hamilton

Hamilton was the first of the front runners to do a pitstop to try and undercut his rival Verstappen in lap 21. The pitstop wasn't very quick and took 3.6s. Hamilton switched to a set of new medium tyres. The Red Bull team reacted immediately and pitted their race leader Verstappen one lap later. Although their pitstop was almost 1 sec. quicker and took 2.7s, Verstappen leaned had shrunk to only 2 sec. when he returned to the track.

In lap 24 Perez had passed AlphaTauri drive for P14. Valtteri Bottas was on a 1 stop strategy and hadn't pitted yet and was leading the race with Verstappen 7 sec. behind him on a fresh set of mediums and was closing fast. PIerre Gasly who was still on P4 and driving in no man's land pitted in lap 25 from soft to hard for a one stop.

After the first pit stops Hamilton was trying everything he could to close the gap towards Verstappen. With a little help of Bottas who held up the Dutchman quite significantly the gap has shrunk to only 1.3s in lap 27. Four laps later Verstappen was able to overtake the Finnish driver on the main straight. The 70.000 strong orange army roared loud and Bottas quickly went out of the way of his teammate Hamilton to let him pass. At that moment the gap between Hamilton and Verstappen was only 0,7s, but Verstappen was able to quickly increase the gap back to 1.6s in lap 32.

Bottas did his pitstop at the end of lap 32 to switch from soft to hard tyres and drive out the race in a pitstop that only took 2.2 sec. for the Mercedes team. Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel spun in turn 3 trying to pass Tsunoda and caused the real first yellow flag moment of the race. The spun cost Bottas a few seconds, because he had to brake hard to not crash into Vettel's car. At this point Verstappen had increased his lead to Hamilton to 2.2 sec.

Mercedes decided to pit hamilton again in lap 40 for a set of used mediums to try and undercut Verstappen again, but the Red Bull again reacted quickly and pitted the Dutchman for a new set of hard tyres. This time Hamilton's pitstop took only 2.5s, but Red Bull again was faster and pitted their driver in only 2.1s. Although Hamilton clocked the quickest lap time, the gap had increased now to 3.5s.

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin was the first driver who had to retire the Haas. He drove back to the Haas team garage in lap 44 with a technical problem.

Perez did his second pitstop in lap 49 of the race and switched to soft tyres. The Mexican driver who, due to pitstops of his rivals already was driving on P7 before his stop came back on the track P12 behind Williams driver George Russell.

In lap 50 Yuki Tsunoda was the second driver to retire from the Dutch F1 Grand Prix with a technical problem.

In lap 53 Hamilton was pushing again to put pressure on Verstappen for the lead. At this time the Dutch driver had a lot of traffic to lap and Hamilton was able to get closer to the Red Bull driver. The closest he got was 1.3 sec., but the Mercedes team seemed to have pitted the champ to early and he had to back off in lap 61 to make it to the end with the medium set of tyres.

Perez who was charging trough the field was on the back of Norris in lap 68, but the British driver wasn't making life easy for the Mexican and both drivers touched several time, but Perez was able to make his pass around the outside of Tarzan tyre stick.

Bottas was pitted again, the Finnish driver didn't understand why he was pitted so late in the race and was told by his team it was a "precaution" pitstop, so he took his chance and went for the fastest lap point and scored purple sectors ride away. But because the Mercedes team wanted Hamilton to get score the extra point, the team quickly told Bottas on the radio to abort fastest lap in sector 3. Hamilton also got a set of softs at the end of lap 70 and had one chance to score fastest lap in the last lap and did what he had to do.

Verstappen won this historical race in front of his home crowd that was going wild when he crossed the finish line.

Classification 2021 Dutch GP

Fastest lap: 1:11.097 min by Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes no.44) in lap 72 @215.654 km/h

