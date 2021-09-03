First Free Practice Results 2021 Dutch F1 GP

Event: Dutch Grand Prix
Track: Zandvoort circuit

Weather: dry 18.7°C
Tarmac: dry 25.3°C
Humidity: 72.5%
Wind: 0.6 m/s NE
Pressure: 1022.4 bar

Both Ferrari's went out as first to try out the upgraded version of the Zandvoort circuit in the first practice for the 2021 Dutch GP.

The grandstands where already packed by the orange army, who all come to sheer for their fellow countryman Max Verstappen. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, this weekend each day 70.000 fans are allowed to enter the circuit, which is 2/3 of the total capacity.

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda caused the first yellow flags of the weekend at turn 10. After 5 minutes Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was on top of the leaderboard with a 1:14.610 min. The lap time went down fast as the drivers got comfortable on the new track.

After 10 minutes Max Verstappen improved the fastest lap time to 1:12.850 min on the hard tyres with the Red Bull. Sebastian Vettel told his team on the radio that his engine was malfunctioning. He went back to his team garage to do some checks and drove on. Five minutes later his engine went up in smoke coming out of turn 1 and causing a red flag.

The Mercedes hybrid system in the back of the Aston Martin appeared to have failed due to an electrical defect. As a result, it was impossible to recover the car due to the risk of electric shock. The Aston Martin team had to solve the problem on track first before the car could be moved. The clock isn't stopped during a practice session red flag period. It took over 30 minutes before the session could restart and all that time no car was allowed to do drive around Zandvoort.

With only 6 minutes to go the session was restarted and a lot of drivers went out on a set of soft tyres, to see what kind of lap times they could clock. In the end the top 5 was only a little over 0,1s apart.

FP1 Times Table 2021 Dutch GP

PNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:11,50017🔴S (C3)
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:11,597+0,097s18🔴S (C3)
355Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:11,601+0,004s19🔴S (C3)
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:11,623+0,022s18🔴S (C3)
577Valtteri BottasMercedes1:11,738+0,115s18🔴S (C3)
614Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:12,158+0,420s18🔴S (C3)
731Esteban OconAlpine1:12,231+0,073s17🔴S (C3)
899Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:12,359+0,128s18🔴S (C3)
918Lance StrollAston Martin1:12,431+0,072s18🔴S (C3)
1010Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:12,515+0,084s19🔴S (C3)
114Lando NorrisMcLaren1:12,679+0,164s18🟡M (C2)
126Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:12,907+0,228s16🔴S (C3)
137Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:13,053+0,146s20🔴S (C3)
143Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:13,081+0,028s18🔴S (C3)
1563George RussellWilliams1:13,181+0,100s15🔴S (C3)
1611Sergio PérezRed Bull1:13,328+0,147s18🔴S (C3)
179Nikita MazepinHaas1:13,516+0,188s14🔴S (C3)
1847Mick SchumacherHaas1:13,847+0,331s17🔴S (C3)
195Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:15,984+2,137s6⚪H (C1)
2022Yuki TsunodaAlphaTaurino time-3🔴S (C3)

