Third Free Practice Results 2021 Dutch F1 GP

Event: Dutch Grand Prix

Track: Zandvoort circuit

Weather: dry 16.8°C

Tarmac: dry 26.9°C

Humidity : 69.4%

Wind : 1.0 m/s NW

Pressure: 1019.7 bar

Robert Kubica replaced Kimi Raikkonen this third practice for the Dutch F1 GP. Raikkonen had tested positive on COVID-19 and will not drive again this weekend. The weather is set fair again, with sunny skies and no sign of any rain. The allowed 70.000 spectators also had entered the track again, which gave this practice it a great atmosphere again.

Kubica went out as first to check out the track were he last drove on back in 2003. His first lap time was a 1:15,854 min.

After 10 minutes Lewis Hamilton was topping the time sheets with 1:12.010 min on soft tyres. The Mercedes driver was 0.124s quicker than Lando Norris who was second in the McLaren, but clocked that lap time on the slower medium tyres. Max Verstappen did drove any laps until then.

With 40 minutes to go Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was the first to crash into a barrier on the 'new' Zandvoort circuit. The Spanish driver lost the back of the car going into turn 3. A broken front wing and left side of the SF21 was the result. The session was stopped to recover the damaged Ferrari. Hopefully the mechanics can repair the car before qualifying later today.

Again a practice session was shortened, just like both practice sessions of yesterday. 29 minutes were left to practice for qualifying when the track was clear again. Until then Verstappen still had not driven a single lap. When he did the Dutchman topped the time sheet ride away with a 1:11.225 min on medium tyres. He wasn't on P1 for long because Valtteri Bottas was 0.008s faster in the same lap and clocked a 1:11.217 min. In Verstappen's second lap he pushed out the quickest lap op the weekend up till then with a 1:10.702, which was 0,515s faster then Bottas' time who was on soft tyres.

Fernando Alonso showed his age doesn't slow him down, as the Spanish driver even could beat Verstappen's time by 0,032s with the blue Alpine.When Verstappen switched to soft tyres the Red Bull driver had a perfect timed lap regarding traffic. He even got a perfect tow on the main straight of his teammate Sergio Perez and was the first driver this weekend who recorded a lap time below 1:10 min and set the quickest lap time to 1:09.623 min. This lap time was over half a second faster than Bottas who was on P3 and almost 0,8s quicker than his main rival Lewis Hamilton.

FP3 Times Table 2021 Dutch GP

