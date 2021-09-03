Event: Dutch Grand Prix

Track: Zandvoort circuit

Weather: dry 20.7°C

Tarmac: dry 34.3°C

Humidity: 66.4%

Wind: 0.7 m/s NE

Pressure: 1021.3 bar

The start of the 2nd practice for the 2021 Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix was delayed by 5 minutes. The Aston Martin mechanics still were fixing the car of Sebastian Vettel when the session started.

Kimi Raikkonen was the first to clock a lap time in the Alfa Romeo. After 5 minutes Valtteri Bottas was topping the timesheet with the Mercedes with a 1:11.664 min when Hamilton's car had an engine failure and caused the second red flag of the weekend.

The British driver's second practice session ended very premature. It was the second Mercedes engine that broke down in only 30 minutes of Zandvoort. It makes you wonder if the banking or the curbs are causing the Mercedes power unit to break down. The session continued quite quickly when Hamilton's Mercedes was recovered.

Half way this FP2 session Esteban Ocon was quickest in the Alpine with a 1:11.074 min on the soft tyres when Nikita Mazepin lost the Haas when turning in for turn 11 and ended up in the gravel trap. A third red flag session was needed to recover the car.

With 25 minutes to go the track was clear again for the remaining session. With 20 minutes both Ferrari topped the timesheet with Charles Leclerc on top with a 1:10.902, the first time in the 1:10's. His teammate Carlos Sainz was 0,154s slower.

The rest of the session the teams seemed to do some long running. Hamilton didn't return to the session.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Dutch GP

