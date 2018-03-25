F1-Fansite.com
Race Results 2018 Australian F1 Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari winner Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Sunday 12 November 2017.

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari wins

F1 Racing event: Australian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Albert Park Circuit

Weather: 23,9°C dry & sunny
Tarmac: 39,2°C dry
Humidity: 38,5%

Sebastian Vettel won the first grand prix of 2018 in Australia. It was his 48th F1 victory, podium no. 100 of his Formula 1 career and his 3rd win in Melbourne.

The Australian Grand Prix started without any incident. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) lost his 4th place to Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.

In the 5th lap Williams driver and rookie Sergey Sirotkin retired his car due to a brake problem. Marcus Ericsson came back to the pit, because his Sauber lost it's power steering and also retired.

Verstappen was chasing down Magnussen but overheated his rear tires on that and spun in the first corner of lap 10.

The Toro Rosso fitted with the Honda engine this year pitted in lap 15 with engine problems. Kimi Raikkonen was the first car that pitted just to get fresh tires. He got soft Pirelli tires on his Ferrari SF71H.

Lewis Hamilton pitted the next lap and also got soft tires on his Mercedes. Sebastian Vettel pitted in lap 26 and got back on the track in front of Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel was lucky to be able to pit in a virtual safety car period that was triggered by the retired VF-18 Haas car of Romain Grosjean who had a lose front left wheel after his first pit stop. A lap before the Haas car of Kevin Magnussen retired with power unit problems after his pit stop. Both Haas drivers had great in the top 6.

The virtual safety car period changed to a normal safety car period and switched In lap 32 the safety car drove into the pit and all cars were racing again and British driver Hamilton was giving it all to try and pass the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel. It was a chase down to the finish line and both drivers were flat out Vettel was able to keep the gap between Hamilton above the 1 sec DRS distance. It also helped that Hamilton made a small error in corner 9 and ended up next to the track.

F1 classification 2018 Australian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
15Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari01:29:33.28358
3
25
244United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps58
1
18
37Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari+0 laps58
2
15
43Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bull+0 laps58
8
12
514Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps58
10
10
633Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps58
4
8
727Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renault+0 laps58
7
6
877Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes+0 laps58
15
4
92Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps58
11
2
1055Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
France Renault+0 laps58
9
1
1111Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India+0 laps58
12
0
1231France Esteban Ocon
India Force India+0 laps58
14
0
1337Monaco Charles Leclerc
Switzerland Sauber+0 laps58
18
0
1418Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps58
13
0
1528New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Italy Toro Rosso+1 lap57
16
0
Ret8France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Teampower unit24
6
0
Ret20Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Teampower unit22
5
0
Ret10France Pierre Gasly
Italy Toro Rossopower unit13
20
0
Ret9Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Sauberhydraulic5
9
0
Ret35Russian Federation Sergey Sirotkin
United Kingdom Williamsbrakes4
19
0

Fastest lap: 1:25.945 min by Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull RB14) on lap 54 @222.128 km/h

