Lap times 3rd practice 2018 Australian F1 Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF71H Australian GP F1/2018

F1 Racing event: Australian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Albert Park Circuit

Weather: 18.5°C wet to dry & overcast
Tarmac: 22.1°C dry

Sebastian Vettel drove the quickest lap time during the final practice session with his Ferrari SF71H.

The 3rd practice for the Australian grand prix started wet today, but slowed down at the start of the session. Marshal's were using brooms to get rid of the standing water on the street circuit.

Just before the start of the final practice the news got out that Daniel Ricciardo received a 3 places grid penalty, because he drove to fast during yesterday's red flag situation.

Drivers who did go out used the extreme wet tires of their car. Nico Hulkenberg got out first with the Renault RS18. Max Verstappen showed his wet driving skills and recorded the quickest lap times.

Half way the session the tarmac got dry and all drivers switched over to intermediate Pirelli tires and drove quicker lap times.

At the end of the session the track got dry enough to use slick tires. Both Ferrari's and the Sauber of Marcus Ericsson got out on ultrasoft tires and drove the quickest lap time.

Max Verstappen ran the quickest lap on intermediate tyres in the Red Bull.

Fernando Alonso shared his frustration on the radio, by calling it a disaster that McLaren choose to stay in the garage and not drive on dry tires in preparation for the qualification.

F1 Lap times 3rd practice 2018 Australian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
15Sebastian VettelFerrari1:26,06715ultra s
27Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:28,4992,43213ultra s
39Marcus EricssonSauber1:28,8902,82314ultra s
433Max VerstappenRed Bull1:31,6805,6138intermediate
555Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault1:33,1727,10511intermediate
63Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:34,0437,97614intermediate
777Valtteri BottasMercedes1:34,1748,10714intermediate
844Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:34,2258,1587intermediate
92Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:34,2338,16615intermediate
1014Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:34,2988,23113intermediate
1110Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:34,9908,92316intermediate
1228Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:35,4389,37116intermediate
1335Sergey SirotkinWilliams1:35,5899,52216intermediate
1418Lance StrollWilliams1:35,8289,7618intermediate
158Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:36,17110,1046intermediate
1616Charles LeclercSauber1:36,44810,38112intermediate
1720Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:36,80710,7407intermediate
1827Nico HülkenbergRenault1:38,48212,4158intermediate
1931Esteban OconForce Indiano time-1intermediate
2011Sergio PérezForce Indiano time-1intermediate

