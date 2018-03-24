F1 Results

Lap times 3rd practice 2018 Australian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Australian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Albert Park Circuit

Weather: 18.5°C wet to dry & overcast

Tarmac: 22.1°C dry

Sebastian Vettel drove the quickest lap time during the final practice session with his Ferrari SF71H.

The 3rd practice for the Australian grand prix started wet today, but slowed down at the start of the session. Marshal's were using brooms to get rid of the standing water on the street circuit.

Just before the start of the final practice the news got out that Daniel Ricciardo received a 3 places grid penalty, because he drove to fast during yesterday's red flag situation.

Drivers who did go out used the extreme wet tires of their car. Nico Hulkenberg got out first with the Renault RS18. Max Verstappen showed his wet driving skills and recorded the quickest lap times.

Half way the session the tarmac got dry and all drivers switched over to intermediate Pirelli tires and drove quicker lap times.

At the end of the session the track got dry enough to use slick tires. Both Ferrari's and the Sauber of Marcus Ericsson got out on ultrasoft tires and drove the quickest lap time.

Max Verstappen ran the quickest lap on intermediate tyres in the Red Bull.

Fernando Alonso shared his frustration on the radio, by calling it a disaster that McLaren choose to stay in the garage and not drive on dry tires in preparation for the qualification.

F1 Lap times 3rd practice 2018 Australian Grand Prix

