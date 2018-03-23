Lap times 2nd practice 2018 Australian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Australian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Albert Park Circuit
Weather: 29,4°C dry & sunny
Tarmac: 44,7°C dry
After being quickest in the first practice for the Australian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton also set the quickest lap time in the 2nd practice with his Mercedes W09.
The English drivers was only just over a tent quicker on 1 lap than Dutchman Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB14. Verstappen was even quickest in the first part of the session.
The weather was perfect to get some nice warm slicks with a tarmac temperature of over 44 degrees Celsius.
All teams were doing long run simulations to get some decent data for Sundays race when all teams got interrupted. With still 41 minutes on the clock to go, the session got red flagged because of a cable that hat to be fixed on the finish straight.
We saw a also a few incidents with cars that had to avoid a collision, because other drivers didn't saw their colleague and had to go of the track.
In the long runs the top 3 teams Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull drove lap times that showed a close competition. Both Mercedes drove lap times in a high 1:28 min and Verstappen could drive low 1:29's. The Dutch Red Bull driver even could go faster than the Mercedes drivers at the end of the 2nd practice session.
Haas showed that they made big progression again and looks to be the fastest team behind the top 3 teams.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:23,931
|35
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:24,058
|0,127
|34
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:24,159
|0,228
|34
|4
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:24,214
|0,283
|39
|5
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:24,451
|0,520
|38
|6
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:24,648
|0,717
|34
|7
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:24,721
|0,790
|28
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:25,200
|1,269
|28
|9
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:25,246
|1,315
|30
|10
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:25,285
|1,354
|34
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Renault
|1:25,390
|1,459
|35
|12
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:25,413
|1,482
|30
|13
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:25,463
|1,532
|35
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:25,543
|1,612
|32
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:25,888
|1,957
|33
|16
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:25,925
|1,994
|41
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:25,945
|2,014
|39
|18
|35
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Williams
|1:25,974
|2,043
|37
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:26,814
|2,883
|31
|20
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber
|1:26,815
|2,884
|35
