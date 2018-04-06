F1-Fansite.com
Home / F1 Results / Lap times 1st practice 2018 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix

F1 Results

Lap times 1st practice 2018 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix

Race: Bahrain Grand Prix
Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit

Weather: 30ºC, dry - partly cloudy
Tarmac: 35ºC, dry

F1 Lap times 1st practice 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTires
1.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:31,06014Soft
2.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:31,3640,30424Soft
3.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:31,4580,39818Soft
4.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:31,4700,41017Soft
5.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:32,2721,21221Soft
6.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:32,5161,45623Soft
7.10Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:32,7791,71926Soft
8.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault1:32,8851,82521Soft
9.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:32,9711,91119Soft
10.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:33,1042,04418Soft
11.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:33,2232,16324Soft
12.16Charles LeclercSauber1:33,2782,21820Soft
13.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:33,3642,30425Soft
14.18Lance StrollWilliams1:33,3792,31922Soft
15.35Sergey SirotkinWilliams1:33,4672,40729Soft
16.28Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:33,4972,43727Soft
17.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:33,5082,44822Soft
18.11Sergio PérezForce India1:33,6622,60226Soft
19.31Esteban OconForce India1:33,7942,73423Soft
20.33Max VerstappenRed Bullno time-2Soft

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now
Mexico flag Brazil '18AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi flag Abu Dhabi '1820% DiscountBook Now