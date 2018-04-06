Lap times 1st practice 2018 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix

Race: Bahrain Grand Prix
Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit
Weather: 30ºC, dry - partly cloudy
Tarmac: 35ºC, dry
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tires
|1.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:31,060
|14
|Soft
|2.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:31,364
|0,304
|24
|Soft
|3.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:31,458
|0,398
|18
|Soft
|4.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:31,470
|0,410
|17
|Soft
|5.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:32,272
|1,212
|21
|Soft
|6.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:32,516
|1,456
|23
|Soft
|7.
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:32,779
|1,719
|26
|Soft
|8.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Renault
|1:32,885
|1,825
|21
|Soft
|9.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:32,971
|1,911
|19
|Soft
|10.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:33,104
|2,044
|18
|Soft
|11.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:33,223
|2,163
|24
|Soft
|12.
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Sauber
|1:33,278
|2,218
|20
|Soft
|13.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:33,364
|2,304
|25
|Soft
|14.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:33,379
|2,319
|22
|Soft
|15.
|35
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Williams
|1:33,467
|2,407
|29
|Soft
|16.
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:33,497
|2,437
|27
|Soft
|17.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:33,508
|2,448
|22
|Soft
|18.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:33,662
|2,602
|26
|Soft
|19.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:33,794
|2,734
|23
|Soft
|20.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|no time
|-
|2
|Soft
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.