Qualifying results 2018 Australian F1 Grand Prix

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Australian GP 2018. Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W09 on Albert Park

F1 Racing event: Australian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Albert Park Circuit

Weather: 24,8°C dry & sunny
Tarmac: 33°C dry
Humidity: 59%

Lewis Hamilton scored pole position in the Australian GP qualifying session. Tomorrow he will start from first place for the 73rd time in his Formula 1 career. It's his 5th pole in a row and the 7th time Hamilton starts from pole in Australia.

The British Mercedes driver also improved the qualifying lap time record 1:22.188 he set last year. He improved it with 1 second.

The track dried out from the heavy rain that fell in the morning and all cars started Q1 with ultra soft tires. This race weekend in Australia all teams are allowed to choose ultra soft (purple), super soft (red) and soft (yellow) Pirelli tires for their cars.

In Q1 Kimi Raikkonen set the quickest lap early in the session with the Ferrari SF71H. British driver Hamilton had to go three times to beat Raikkonen's lap time.

The second session was almost identical to the first. Raikkonen recorded the quickest lap time on ultra soft tires and Hamilton reclaimed the fastest lap right after the Finish driver.

Regulations are that the tire compound used in Q2 are the tires you have to start with at the start of the race tomorrow. Red Bull Racing was the only team who used the super soft tires. All other teams used the ultra soft tires.

Lewis Hamilton was the first who got out on the track in Q3. Just as he started his first flying lap his team mate Valtteri Bottas lost control of his car in the first corner and crashed in the wall of the second corner. The Mercedes W09 had severe damage on the right side of the car. Bottas was unhurt but had to stop qualifying. The session got red flagged to clean up the track and nobody was able to record a lap time.

After ten minutes the Q3 session restarted and all drivers only had 8 minutes set their quickest lap time.

F1 qualifying results 2018 Australian F1 Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:22.82401:22.05101:21.16420
27Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:23.09601:22.50701:21.82817
35Sebastian VettelFerrari01:23.34801:21.94401:21.83820
433Max VerstappenRed Bull01:23.48301:22.41601:21.87918
53Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:23.49401:22.89701:22.15217
620Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:23.90901:23.30001:23.18717
78Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:23.67101:23.46801:23.33917
827Nico HülkenbergRenault01:23.78201:23.54401:23.53216
955Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault01:23.52901:22.08901:23.57717
1077Valtteri BottasMercedes01:23.68601:22.08916
1114Fernando AlonsoMcLaren01:23.59701:23.69214
122Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:24.07301:23.85314
1311Sergio PérezForce India01:24.34401:24.00514
1418Lance StrollWilliams01:24.46401:24.23013
1531Esteban OconForce India01:24.50301:24.78616
1628Brendon HartleyToro Rosso01:24.5328
179Marcus EricssonSauber01:24.5569
1816Charles LeclercSauber01:24.6369
1935Sergey SirotkinWilliams01:24.9228
2010Pierre GaslyToro Rosso01:25.2957

