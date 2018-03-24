F1 Results

Qualifying results 2018 Australian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Australian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Albert Park Circuit

Weather: 24,8°C dry & sunny

Tarmac: 33°C dry

Humidity: 59%

Lewis Hamilton scored pole position in the Australian GP qualifying session. Tomorrow he will start from first place for the 73rd time in his Formula 1 career. It's his 5th pole in a row and the 7th time Hamilton starts from pole in Australia.

The British Mercedes driver also improved the qualifying lap time record 1:22.188 he set last year. He improved it with 1 second.

The track dried out from the heavy rain that fell in the morning and all cars started Q1 with ultra soft tires. This race weekend in Australia all teams are allowed to choose ultra soft (purple), super soft (red) and soft (yellow) Pirelli tires for their cars.

In Q1 Kimi Raikkonen set the quickest lap early in the session with the Ferrari SF71H. British driver Hamilton had to go three times to beat Raikkonen's lap time.

The second session was almost identical to the first. Raikkonen recorded the quickest lap time on ultra soft tires and Hamilton reclaimed the fastest lap right after the Finish driver.

Regulations are that the tire compound used in Q2 are the tires you have to start with at the start of the race tomorrow. Red Bull Racing was the only team who used the super soft tires. All other teams used the ultra soft tires.

Lewis Hamilton was the first who got out on the track in Q3. Just as he started his first flying lap his team mate Valtteri Bottas lost control of his car in the first corner and crashed in the wall of the second corner. The Mercedes W09 had severe damage on the right side of the car. Bottas was unhurt but had to stop qualifying. The session got red flagged to clean up the track and nobody was able to record a lap time.

After ten minutes the Q3 session restarted and all drivers only had 8 minutes set their quickest lap time.

F1 qualifying results 2018 Australian F1 Grand Prix

WhatsApp Google+ Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.