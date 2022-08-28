2022 Belgian Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Race Results 2022 Belgian F1 Grand Prix
Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit
Weather: dry 21.7°C
Tarmac: dry 34.3°C
Humidity : 42%
Wind : 1.8 m/s SW
Pressure: 970.9 bar
Max Verstappen won his 29th F1 race at the 2022 Belgian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P14 and won on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the second time. It was his 9th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 85th race win.
Classification 2022 Belgian F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|44
|14
|26
|2
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|44
|2
|18
|3
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|44
|1
|15
|4
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|44
|5
|12
|5
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|44
|3
|10
|6
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|44
|15
|8
|7
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|44
|16
|6
|8
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|44
|10
|4
|9
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|44
|5
|2
|10
|23
| Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+0 laps
|44
|6
|1
|11
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|44
|9
|0
|12
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|44
|17
|0
|13
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|44
|20
|0
|14
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|44
|18
|0
|15
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|44
|7
|0
|16
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1 lap
|43
|12
|0
|17
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+1 lap
|43
|19
|0
|18
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+1 lap
|43
|11
|0
|DNF
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|Collision
|1
|13
|0
|DNF
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Collision
|0
|4
|0
Fastest lap: 1:49.354 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB18 #1 in lap 32
Ferrari & Leclerc bottled up again.
Even more clear now on the top.
The opening lap incident was a racing incident, but more Hamilton’s fault.
Ocon’s double pass, though. More or less identical to Häkkinen’s famous 2000 pass.
More stupid mistakes by Leclerc. He will never be a champion. Nice going giving away a certain 5th place. Even with new red tires you failed to get fastest lap. He doesn’t have the smarts or temperament. Sainz keep it up you will be Ferrari number 1.
I can't stop laughing crasher Hamilton, my support for Mr Curly is begging to fade BUT Max what is now 93 98 points ahead of Charlie was game over b4 today now Charlie might as Well puck up for the season
Congratulations MV. A brilliant race, fun to watch. Lewis, not so much!
Hes becoming like Msc was at tail end, making mistakes he never used to , the will, the desire , the deparation to win, sad but it comes to them all , all apart from ....Fernando that is , who couldnt stop himself from having a dig at the Queen, we need a mid week update from that comedian guy, should be priceless 98 points lol , dont worry Charlie Curly says you can still win.....
Honda announce theyve trumped Porsche and will remain in F1 next