2022 Belgian Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Event: Belgian Grand Prix

Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Weather: dry 21.7°C

Tarmac: dry 34.3°C

Humidity : 42%

Wind : 1.8 m/s SW

Pressure: 970.9 bar

Max Verstappen won his 29th F1 race at the 2022 Belgian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P14 and won on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the second time. It was his 9th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 85th race win.

Classification 2022 Belgian F1 GP

Fastest lap: 1:49.354 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB18 #1 in lap 32

