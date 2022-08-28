2022 Belgian Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Race Results 2022 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Weather: dry  21.7°C
Tarmac: dry  34.3°C
Humidity : 42%
Wind : 1.8 m/s SW
Pressure: 970.9 bar

Max Verstappen won his 29th F1 race at the 2022 Belgian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P14 and won on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the second time. It was his 9th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 85th race win.

Classification 2022 Belgian F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
11Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps44
14
26
211Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+0 laps44
2
18
355Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy Ferrari+0 laps44
1
15
463United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes+0 laps44
5
12
514Spain Fernando Alonso
France Alpine+0 laps44
3
10
616Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps44
15
8
731France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+0 laps44
16
6
85Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps44
10
4
910France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps44
5
2
1023Thailand Alexander Albon
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps44
6
1
1118Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps44
9
0
124United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps44
17
0
1322Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps44
20
0
1424China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+0 laps44
18
0
153Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps44
7
0
1620Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+1 lap43
12
0
1747Germany Mick Schumacher
United States Haas+1 lap43
19
0
186Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap43
11
0
DNF77Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland Alfa RomeoCollision1
13
0
DNF44United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany MercedesCollision0
4
0

Fastest lap:  1:49.354 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB18 #1 in lap 32

5 F1 Fan comments on “Race Results 2022 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    Ferrari & Leclerc bottled up again.
    Even more clear now on the top.
    The opening lap incident was a racing incident, but more Hamilton’s fault.
    Ocon’s double pass, though. More or less identical to Häkkinen’s famous 2000 pass.

    Reply
  2. Teresa Bailey

    More stupid mistakes by Leclerc. He will never be a champion. Nice going giving away a certain 5th place. Even with new red tires you failed to get fastest lap. He doesn’t have the smarts or temperament. Sainz keep it up you will be Ferrari number 1.

    1
    Reply
  3. Shroppyfly

    I can't stop laughing crasher Hamilton, my support for Mr Curly is begging to fade BUT Max what is now 93 98 points ahead of Charlie was game over b4 today now Charlie might as Well puck up for the season

    1
    Reply
    • shroppyfly

      Hes becoming like Msc was at tail end, making mistakes he never used to , the will, the desire , the deparation to win, sad but it comes to them all , all apart from ....Fernando that is , who couldnt stop himself from having a dig at the Queen, we need a mid week update from that comedian guy, should be priceless 98 points lol , dont worry Charlie Curly says you can still win.....

      Honda announce theyve trumped Porsche and will remain in F1 next

      Reply

