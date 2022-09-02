Event: Dutch Grand Prix

Track: Zandvoort circuit

Weather: dry 23°C

Tarmac: dry 33°C

Humidity : 43%

Wind : 1.0 km/h N

Pressure: 1014 bar

Packed grandstands again already at the start of first practice before the 2022 Dutch F1 Grand Prix.

After 15 minutes home driver Max Verstappen set the quickest lap time on the timesheet with a 1:14.714 min on hard tyres. A few moment later Verstappen stopped the RB18 on the track after turn 3 and told his Red Bull team that his gearbox had broke down. A red flag period was used to recover the RB18.Max

When the session restarted Fernando Alonso was the first who tried out a set of soft tyres around Zandvoort and went a full second faster than Verstappen.

Halfway 2022 Dutch F1 GP first practice the top 10 order was: 1. Carlos Sainz (1:12.845 | S), 2. Lando Norris (+0.084s | S), 3. Daniel Ricciardo (+0.232 | S), 4. Fernando Alonso (+0.788s | S), 5. Sergio Pérez (+0.862 | S), 6. Mick Schumacher (+1.318s | S), 7. Esteban Ocon, 8. Alex Albon (+1.721s | S), 9. Verstappen (+1.869s | H) and 10. Kevin Magnussen (+2.110s | S).

With fifteen minutes to go Sainz still was quickest and George Russell has improved to P3 with the Mercedes and later even improved to P1 with a 1:12.455 with the softs. Later on his teammate Lewis Hamilton also moved up the order and was second fastest +0.240s behind Russell.

McLaren also looks quick out of the box with Norris on P 4 and Ricciardo on P5. It will be interesting to see if the will keep this up in FP2 later today.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP1 was a 1:11.500 min, set by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W12.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Dutch GP

