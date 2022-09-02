First Free Practice Results 2022 Dutch F1 Grand Prix

2 September 2022 by    2 min read

Event: Dutch Grand Prix
Track: Zandvoort circuit

George Russell

Weather: dry  23°C
Tarmac: dry  33°C
Humidity : 43%
Wind : 1.0 km/h N
Pressure: 1014 bar

Packed grandstands again already at the start of first practice before the 2022 Dutch F1 Grand Prix.

After 15 minutes home driver Max Verstappen set the quickest lap time on the timesheet with a 1:14.714 min on hard tyres. A few moment later Verstappen stopped the RB18 on the track after turn 3 and told his Red Bull team that his gearbox had broke down. A red flag period was used to recover the RB18.Max

When the session restarted Fernando Alonso was the first who tried out a set of soft tyres around Zandvoort and went a full second faster than Verstappen.

Halfway 2022 Dutch F1 GP first practice the top 10 order was: 1. Carlos Sainz (1:12.845 | S), 2. Lando Norris (+0.084s | S), 3. Daniel Ricciardo (+0.232 | S), 4. Fernando Alonso (+0.788s | S), 5. Sergio Pérez (+0.862 | S), 6. Mick Schumacher (+1.318s | S), 7. Esteban Ocon, 8. Alex Albon (+1.721s | S), 9. Verstappen (+1.869s | H) and 10. Kevin Magnussen (+2.110s | S).

With fifteen minutes to go Sainz still was quickest and George Russell has improved to P3 with the Mercedes and  later even improved to P1 with a 1:12.455 with the softs. Later on his teammate Lewis Hamilton also moved up the order and was second fastest +0.240s behind Russell.

McLaren also looks quick out of the box with Norris on P 4 and Ricciardo on P5. It will be interesting to see if the will keep this up in FP2 later today.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP1 was a 1:11.500 min, set by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W12.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Dutch GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
163George RussellMercedes1:12,45528S
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:12,695+0,240s27S
355Carlos SainzFerrari1:12,845+0,390s29S
44Lando NorrisMcLaren1:12,929+0,474s31S
53Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:13,077+0,622s30S
616Charles LeclercFerrari1:13,127+0,672s29S
711Sergio PérezRed Bull1:13,416+0,961s29S
814Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:13,633+1,178s30S
931Esteban OconAlpine1:13,963+1,508s32S
1023Alexander AlbonWilliams1:14,063+1,608s28S
1147Mick SchumacherHaas1:14,163+1,708s28S
1218Lance StrollAston Martin1:14,257+1,802s29M
1320Kevin MagnussenHaas1:14,405+1,950s30S
1410Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:14,474+2,019s27S
155Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:14,500+2,045s27M
1624Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:14,534+2,079s17S
1722Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:14,630+2,175s30S
1877Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:14,695+2,240s21S
191Max VerstappenRed Bull1:14,714+2,259s7H
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:15,122+2,667s32S

 

